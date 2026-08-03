From First Notice to Final Levy - Clear Start Tax Explains the IRS Collection Timeline and Where Relief Options Fit

The IRS follows a predictable sequence of notices before it seizes wages or bank funds, and knowing where you stand determines which options are still on the table.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 3, 2026 / IRS collection rarely begins with a levy. It begins with a letter - and then another, and another. Clear Start Tax says taxpayers who understand this escalating sequence have a significant advantage, because each stage comes with rights and relief options that narrow the longer someone waits.

"The IRS collection process is a countdown, not a surprise," said a spokesperson for Clear Start Tax, a national tax relief and resolution firm. "Every notice is a chance to act, and every notice you ignore moves you closer to the point where the agency can take money without asking again."

The process typically starts with a balance-due notice and progresses through a series of increasingly urgent letters. Eventually the IRS issues a Final Notice of Intent to Levy, which starts a 30-day clock and, critically, grants the right to a Collection Due Process hearing. That hearing is one of the most powerful - and most frequently missed - opportunities to pause enforcement and propose an alternative.

Where a taxpayer sits in this timeline shapes what's possible. Early on, installment agreements and hardship status are readily available. After a Final Notice, the window to request a hearing is short and firm. Once a levy takes effect, wages or bank funds can be seized, and reversing it is far harder than preventing it. Acting during the notice phase - not after - keeps the most options open.

"People often bring us a stack of unopened IRS envelopes, and the dates on those letters tell the whole story," the spokesperson added. "The earlier in the sequence we start, the more room there is to resolve it on the taxpayer's terms rather than the IRS's."

To help taxpayers respond before enforcement escalates, Clear Start Tax recommends:

Opening and dating every IRS notice, since deadlines are tied to the letters, not to when you read them

Recognizing the Final Notice of Intent to Levy and the 30-day right to a Collection Due Process hearing

Requesting an installment agreement or hardship status early, while the most options remain available

Acting during the notice phase rather than waiting until a levy has already taken funds

Consumer resources such as Fresh Start Initiative publish plain-English guides to the IRS programs that can pause or reduce collection action.

By answering a few simple questions, taxpayers can find out if they're eligible for the IRS Fresh Start Program and take the first step toward resolving their tax debt.

"A levy feels sudden, but the paperwork almost never is," the spokesperson said. "The taxpayers who come out ahead are the ones who treat the first notice as seriously as the last."

About Clear Start TaxClear Start Tax is a nationwide tax resolution and relief firm specializing in helping individuals and businesses address IRS and state tax issues. With a team of experienced tax professionals, the company provides tailored strategies for resolving back taxes, negotiating settlements, and achieving long-term compliance.

Need Help With Back Taxes?

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https://clearstarttax.com/qualifytoday/

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Contact Information

Clear Start TaxCorporate Communications Department

tech@clearstarttax.com

(949) 800-4011

SOURCE: Clear Start Tax

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/from-first-notice-to-final-levy-clear-start-tax-explains-the-irs-1187636