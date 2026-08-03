Sono Motors GmbH has filed for insolvency for the second time. The company announced today (August 3) that it ceased operations as of July 31. The Munich-based start-up was founded in 2016 to develop and commercialise the solar-powered electric vehicle Sion. However, the project failed, and Sono Motors filed for insolvency in May 2023, subsequently attempting to restructure through protective shield proceedings. Since 2024, the company had focused entirely on its B2B solar business, which developed and offered photovoltaic solutions for the automotive industry. Sono Motors said that, "despite ...

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