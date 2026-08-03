Imperva for AWS delivers enterprise-grade web application, API, and bot protection for AWS environments

Using Amazon CloudFront, AWS's fully managed content delivery network, to simplify deployment while strengthening application security

Reduces operational complexity with centralized security visibility and policy management across AWS and multi-cloud environments

Thales today announced the availability of Imperva for AWS, bringing its industry-leading web application firewall (WAF) to Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) Marketplace as a SaaS offering. Built on key AWS services, Imperva for AWS helps organizations protect web applications and APIs against common cyber threats and malicious bot activity.

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The 2026 Thales Bad Bot Report found that automated traffic now accounts for 53% of all internet requests, with 27% of bot attacks targeting APIs directly. As attackers increasingly bypass user interfaces to operate at machine speed, organizations need application security that can keep pace without adding complexity.

Imperva WAF delivers enterprise-grade protection natively on Amazon CloudFront. Unlike legacy content delivery network WAFs that route traffic outside the cloud provider network, Imperva WAF deploys directly on Amazon CloudFront, keeping all traffic within the AWS network with zero added latency. Available on AWS Marketplace with pay-as-you-go pricing.

Organizations can benefit from:

Enterprise-grade protection for web applications, APIs, and client-side code

Simplified deployment through Amazon CloudFront

Centralized visibility and policy management across AWS and multi-cloud environments

Faster onboarding with reduced operational complexity

Consistent application security that scales with cloud growth

"Imperva for AWS makes it easy for customers to protect their applications and APIs with enterprise-grade security that works out of the box. By deploying natively on Amazon CloudFront's 750+ Points of Presence, we keep all traffic within the AWS network, delivering protection at scale with zero added latency," said Tim Chang, Vice President, Application Security, Thales

Imperva for AWS is designed to help even the most highly regulated organizations secure modern applications without increasing operational overhead. By combining enterprise-grade protection with simplified deployment and centralized management, organizations can strengthen application, API and AI security while maintaining the agility needed to innovate in the cloud.

Imperva WAF is Thales's latest advancement in its work with AWS. Customers can begin using Imperva WAF immediately here: AWS Marketplace.

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies for the Defence, Aerospace, and Cyber Digital sectors. Its portfolio of innovative products and services helps address several major challenges: sovereignty, security, sustainability and inclusion.

The Group allocates €4.5 billion per year in Research Development in key areas, particularly for critical environments, such as Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Quantum and Cloud technologies. Thales has more than 85,000 employees in 65 countries. In 2025, the Group generated sales of €22.1 billion.

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View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260803503864/en/

Contacts:

PRESS

Thales, Media Relations

Security Cybersecurity

Marion Bonnet

+33 (0) 6 60 38 48 92

marion.bonnet@thalesgroup.com