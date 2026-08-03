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PR Newswire
03.08.2026 14:06 Uhr
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Aquatech Acquires Metichem, Expanding Water Services Capabilities Across MENA and Southeast Asia

CANONSBURG, Pa., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquatech today announced the acquisition of UAE-headquartered Metito Chemical Solutions ("METICHEM"). The company, now known as Metichem, an Aquatech company, brings together specialty chemicals and operations & maintenance expertise to help customers achieve their environmental and operational goals across the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia.

Combining Aquatech's global project experience with Metichem's deep local roots will enable the two companies to deliver more complete water lifecycle solutions. Both Aquatech and Metichem draw on decades-long legacies of success across the Middle East and Southeast Asia, with both companies having executed noteworthy projects in the UAE, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Indonesia.

Together, the organizations offer customers a broader portfolio spanning treatment technologies, specialty chemicals, operations & maintenance services, and digital solutions that improve efficiency, reliability, and sustainability throughout the water lifecycle.

On July 30, more than 300 employees across three continents came together to celebrate Metichem joining Aquatech, and to mark the next chapter of growth for the combined organization. The close also comes during Aquatech's 45th anniversary year, bringing added significance to the moment.

"Today marks the close of one chapter and the beginning of an exciting new one. We are here because of the dedication of our people, and I am grateful to the Aquatech team for welcoming us as partners throughout this journey. Together, we are building a strong foundation for the future, and I look forward to embracing that future as one team," said Mike Abla, Managing Director at Metichem.

"Metichem has built a strong business through its commitment to customers and operational excellence. We have tremendous respect for what they have achieved, and we are excited to begin this next chapter together," said Andrew Parke, EVP Services at Aquatech.

"This partnership brings together two organizations with shared values, complementary strengths, and a common commitment to serving our customers. We look forward to learning from one another, growing together, and delivering even greater value to our clients around the world," said Devesh Sharma, CEO at Aquatech.

Existing contracts, service agreements, and points of contact remain unchanged. Aquatech and Metichem customers are encouraged to continue working with their existing Aquatech or Metichem representatives.

To learn more, visit www.aquatech.com and www.metichem.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aquatech-acquires-metichem-expanding-water-services-capabilities-across-mena-and-southeast-asia-302841135.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
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