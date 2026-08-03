STRONG Pilates, the global fitness franchise combining Pilates, cardio and strength training, today announced a Master Franchise partnership with Poland's leading wellness franchise operator, Xtreme Brands, to drive expansion across Central and Eastern Europe.

The agreement marks STRONG Pilates' entry into Poland and the Czech Republic and expands the brand's global footprint to 16 countries, including the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, South Korea, the UAE and Bahrain.

As the first external brand to join Xtreme Brands' portfolio, STRONG Pilates will complement the group's network of 189 Xtreme Fitness Gyms clubs with a premium boutique fitness concept. Xtreme Fitness Gyms offers a full turnkey solution for franchisees, including dedicated property sourcing, design, and sales teams.

Michael Ramsey, Co-founder and CEO of STRONG Pilates, said the partnership represents an important milestone in the company's international growth strategy.

"Xtreme Brands is a leader in the wellness space with strong franchising credibility, experience and values that align closely with ours. Our partnership gives us enormous confidence in our expansion across Europe, and we look forward to reaching new markets and fitness communities."

Xtreme Brands plans to expand to 750 operating locations across Central and Eastern Europe by 2030, with STRONG Pilates expected to become a key part of that growth. The expansion is supported by investment from bValue Fund, which specializes in high-growth businesses across the region.

James Cotton, CEO of Xtreme Fitness Gyms, said STRONG Pilates is a natural fit for the company's expanding portfolio.

"STRONG Pilates is a proven international concept that responds to growing demand for training that combines Pilates, strength and cardio. It is a natural addition to the Xtreme Brands portfolio and one we are well positioned to scale through our experience in franchise development, site selection and club operations. Our ambition is to build a strong and lasting presence for the brand across Central and Eastern Europe."

For franchise opportunities and more information, visit strongpilates.co.

About STRONG Pilates

Founded in Australia in 2019 by Michael Ramsey and Mark Armstrong, STRONG Pilates combines Pilates, cardio and strength training using its proprietary Rowformer and Bikeformer equipment. The brand has more than 120 studios operating across 15 countries, over 57,000 members worldwide and more than 200 additional locations in development.

About Xtreme Brands

Xtreme Brands is a Polish fitness franchising group behind Xtreme Fitness Gyms and Xtreme KiDS. The company develops scalable fitness concepts supported by centralized operations, franchise expertise and technology, and is expanding throughout Central and Eastern Europe. For more information visit xtremebrands.pl.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260802122067/en/

Contacts:

PR Contact: AIIR Agency strongpilates@aiir.agency