BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 03

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc ("the Company")

LEI - UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151



Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 31 July 2026 its issued share capital consisted of 22,089,426 Ordinary Shares of 10 cents each, carrying one vote per share (excluding ordinary shares held in treasury: 9,540,877).

Shareholders should use 22,089,426 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

Contact:

Lucy Dina

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary

Tel: 0207 743 5324

Date: 3 August 2026