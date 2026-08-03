Shenling, a Chinese manufacturer of climate control solutions, has launched a new series of all-in-one air-to-water heat pumps. Called the ThermaX R290 All-In-One Air-to-Water Heat Pump, the series features three models with rated heating capacities of 8.03 kW, 9.88 kW and 11.75 kW. "The Shenling all-in-one heat pump redefines the traditional split-system concept by integrating the buffer tank, domestic hot water tank, pumps, valves, expansion vessels and intelligent controls into a single compact indoor unit, paired with an outdoor unit that contains the complete refrigerant system," the company ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...