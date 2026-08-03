VirExit Technologies Inc.: Lavish Enterprises Announces FleetPath's Commercial Location Services License with HERE Technologies via Grey Matter

Truck-legal routing, live ETA, and in-app turn-by-turn navigation inside FleetPath now run on a paid commercial software license with HERE Technologies, secured through Grey Matter, HERE's authorized channel partner. This disclosure, issued under Lavish Enterprises, Inc. OTC:VXIT, marks FleetPath's transition from an evaluation agreement to an ongoing commercial engagement, representing a meaningful milestone on FleetPath's path toward beta. Platform overview available at fleetpath.co.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / August 3, 2026 / A truck driver should never have to guess whether the route on their screen actually fits the truck they are driving. Consumer mapping software does not know a truck's height, its weight, its hazmat class, or which bridges and tunnels it is legally barred from using, and that gap shows up in bridge strikes, blocked roads, missed delivery windows, and routes that are illegal before the truck ever turns a wheel. Lavish Enterprises, Inc. (formerly known as VirExit Technologies, Inc.) (OTCID:VXIT) ("Lavish" or the "Company") today disclosed that its wholly-owned subsidiary, FleetPath Technologies, Inc., has converted its evaluation agreement with HERE Technologies into a paid commercial software license, secured through Grey Matter, HERE's authorized channel partner. The license brings truck-aware routing, live ETA calculation, and in-app navigation, running on the same location-services infrastructure trusted by major global automotive manufacturers and logistics platforms, directly into the FleetPath operating system.

The Problem: Consumer Mapping Was Never Built for Commercial Trucks

Most trucking software on the market today, when it offers navigation at all, is a thin layer over the same consumer-grade mapping tools built for passenger cars. Those tools have no concept of a truck's clearance height or its posted weight limit on a given bridge, and they cannot distinguish a route that is merely inconvenient from one that is illegal for the vehicle driving it. Dispatchers and drivers are left to catch the gap themselves, often after the fact, with a bridge strike, a fine, or a blocked route as the first sign that something was wrong. Transportation researchers have estimated that bridges across the United States are struck by over-height vehicles thousands of times a year, a persistent, recurring cost across the freight network that falls squarely on trucks routed for a vehicle they were never built to accommodate.

Enterprise-grade location services capable of accounting for a commercial vehicle's real-world constraints have historically been available only to the largest fleets and the automotive OEMs able to negotiate direct relationships with providers like HERE Technologies. For most trucking companies, that level of routing precision has simply been out of reach.

Why This License Matters

HERE Technologies is not a consumer mapping company. Its location-services platform underlies navigation and routing systems for some of the largest automotive manufacturers and logistics operators in the world, built to handle the real-world vehicle constraints that consumer mapping ignores.

FleetPath entered its three-month evaluation agreement with HERE Technologies, through Grey Matter, in May 2026. Rather than wait for that term to run its course, FleetPath converted the relationship into a paid, standing commercial license weeks ahead of the evaluation period's scheduled end. The timing itself is the signal: a decision by FleetPath, backed by Grey Matter, to commit commercially before it had to.

How FleetPath Uses It: One System, Not a Bolt-On Map

The license does not add a map screen to FleetPath. It threads truck-legal routing, live ETA, and in-app navigation directly into the same operating system that already manages a load's documents, invoicing, and compliance record, so a route, a delivery estimate, and a load record are never disconnected from one another the way they are when a trucking company stitches together separate tools. A route is calculated against the specific truck's height, weight, axle count, and hazmat classification, not against a generic vehicle profile. The ETA a dispatcher or shipper sees reflects the route the truck is actually legal to drive, not a straight-line estimate that ignores real-world detours. And the navigation a driver follows is the same truck-aware route the whole platform is already built around, not a separate consumer app the driver has to cross-reference against a paper permit.

What This Means for Lavish Enterprises, Inc.

Trucks move about 72.7 percent of the nation's freight by weight, according to the American Trucking Associations. Against thousands of bridge strikes recorded nationally each year, a real, measurable cost carried by an industry this size, routing precision is not a convenience. A platform that gets it wrong creates real financial and safety exposure for the carriers that rely on it. A platform that gets it right gives operators a reason to trust the rest of the system built around it.

This is not a promise of future capability. Truck-legal routing, live ETA, and in-app navigation are running inside FleetPath today, on commercial infrastructure now licensed directly to the platform rather than a trial relationship that could have ended at any time. As FleetPath moves toward beta with its first carrier deployments, this is one more piece of the operating system that is already built and already running. For VXIT shareholders, the distinction between an evaluation and a paid commercial commitment is the difference between a vendor testing a relationship and a vendor standing behind one.

From the Founders

"HERE does not hand a commercial license to a platform it is not confident in. We spent months proving FleetPath could use this technology the right way, and now it is a standing part of our platform. That is real, external validation of where FleetPath stands, not something we are claiming about ourselves."

Kevin Pachacki, Founder, Co-Chairman, Lavish Enterprises, Inc.

"I ran a fleet before FleetPath existed, and I know exactly what it costs a trucking company when a route is wrong for the truck driving it. Our routing engine now runs on the same infrastructure trusted by some of the biggest automakers and logistics companies in the world. That is concrete proof that what we are building is real, and that the people who build this technology for a living are willing to stand behind it commercially."

Steffan Dalsgaard, Founder, Co-Chairman, Lavish Enterprises, Inc.

About FleetPath

FleetPath is the single system that runs a trucking company's entire operation: finding loads, planning routes, dispatching trucks, staying compliant, processing paperwork, tracking freight, billing, and giving drivers the tools they need, all inside one connected platform. It reads and files over 200 kinds of trucking paperwork automatically, and plans routes that are legal for the specific truck driving them in all 50 states. Built by operators who ran their own trucking fleet, FleetPath is real, working, and heading toward beta. The platform is operated through FleetPath Technologies, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. For a full platform walkthrough, founder background, and ongoing development updates, visit fleetpath.co.

About Lavish Enterprises, Inc.

Lavish Enterprises, Inc. (formerly known as VirExit Technologies, Inc.) (OTC:VXIT) is a publicly traded diversified holding company building, acquiring, and scaling integrated businesses across three core verticals: Infrastructure, Entertainment, and Technology. FleetPath is the Company's inaugural Technology vertical holding, positioning Lavish at the operational layer of the American freight economy, a nearly trillion-dollar sector. The Company maintains centralized oversight of capital allocation and strategic direction while its operating businesses execute within their respective markets, with every milestone documented and made public through formal communications issued under OTC:VXIT. To learn more about Lavish Enterprises, Inc., visit www.LavishEnterprises.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Lavish Enterprises, Inc. (formerly known as VirExit Technologies, Inc.) (OTC:VXIT) ("Lavish" or the "Company") with respect to future events, business strategy, the FleetPath platform's beta-stage and subsequent commercial deployment, the commercial relationship with HERE Technologies through Grey Matter, and the Company's disclosure cadence under OTC:VXIT.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to maintain and expand its commercial relationship with HERE Technologies and Grey Matter on acceptable terms; the outcome of the Company's ongoing OTC Markets Disclosure & News Service filings; the timing and success of beta and commercial deployment; market acceptance of the FleetPath platform; competitive responses; regulatory developments affecting the trucking industry; and general economic and capital-markets conditions.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities of the Company, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. All information should be read in conjunction with the Company's filings and disclosures available through the OTC Markets Group at otcmarkets.com/stock/VXIT.

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Contact Information

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SOURCE: VirExit Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/lavish-enterprises-announces-fleetpaths-commercial-location-serv-1200239