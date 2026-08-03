Carlsmed Announces Favorable Reimbursement for aprevo lumbar Procedures

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carlsmed, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARL) ("Carlsmed" or the "Company"), a medical technology company pioneering AI-enabled personalized spine surgery solutions, today announced that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has finalized a favorable reimbursement policy applicable to inpatient aprevo Lumbar spinal fusion procedures in the Hospital Inpatient Prospective Payment System (IPPS) Final Rule for fiscal year 2027 (FY27). The new MS-DRG assignments and payment rates will go into effect on October 1, 2026.

In the FY27 IPPS Final Rule, CMS addressed Carlsmed's request and reassigned aprevo Lumbar fusion procedures to three newly created MS-DRGs 523, 524, and 525 (Extensive or Complex Spinal Fusion Procedures Except Cervical with Major Complication or Comorbidity (MCC), with Complication or Comorbidity (CC), and without CC/MCC, respectively). Under the final rule, all inpatient aprevo Lumbar fusion procedures are eligible for reimbursement under one of these three new MS-DRG codes.

"This reimbursement decision represents a significant step forward in expanding hospital, surgeon and patient access to the aprevo procedure," said Mike Cordonnier, Chairman and CEO of Carlsmed. "We appreciate CMS' continued partnership to implement this policy, and we remain focused on patient-centric innovation and our world-class medical education to achieve our mission of improving outcomes and reducing the cost of healthcare for spine surgery and beyond."

Carlsmed anticipates this policy to advance hospital access, driving the acceleration of patient access to aprevo lumbar with the MS-DRG assignment clarity and enhanced reimbursement for hospitals.

About Carlsmed

Carlsmed is a medical technology company pioneering AI-enabled personalized spine surgery solutions with a mission to improve outcomes and decrease the cost of healthcare for spine surgery and beyond.

Forward Looking Statement

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, including statements about the impact of the fiscal year 2027 IPPS Final Rule on hospital, surgeon and patient access to aprevo, statements regarding the ability of Carlsmed to achieve its mission to improve patient outcomes and other statements containing the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "likely," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including such important factors as are set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Carlsmed's Annual Report on Form 10-K on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Carlsmed's views as of the date of this press release. Carlsmed anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while Carlsmed may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Carlsmed's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

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