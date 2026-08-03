Mercury Systems Inc: Mercury Partners with Palantir to Enhance Factory Automation and Accelerate Production Timelines

ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), and Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR, www.palantir.com), a leading provider of AI software bringing commercial approaches to aerospace and defense, today announced a strategic agreement to enhance the automation of material planning and factory operations to accelerate the delivery of processing technologies for U.S. military programs.

In support of the U.S. Department of War, Palantir is working with key U.S. defense industrial base suppliers to increase throughput and reduce delivery timelines for critical components and subsystems. Through two initial workflows, Mercury will streamline material planning, reduce manual workloads, and improve the ability to deliver at increased capacity across its factories. These efforts will allow Mercury to better meet increased customer demands without prolonging delivery timelines or increasing costs. Palantir will also help Mercury build an enterprise ontology that serves as a digital twin of the company's operations and business practices, enabling faster decisions and improved production predictability.

"Partnering with Palantir will enable Mercury to further drive automation and efficiency in our supply chain and manufacturing operations, which are key to accelerating delivery of critical, high-demand capabilities for the warfighter," said Bill Ballhaus, Mercury Chairman and CEO. "Through investments and optimization efforts across our organization, we are focused on accelerating the development of AI-powered, mission-critical solutions providing a decisive advantage on the battlefield."

"We are proud to support Mercury with AI software that will accelerate production of critical defense systems," said Mike Gallagher, Palantir's Head of Defense. "By integrating numerous data sources within a shared operational layer, Mercury will be positioned to deliver vital processing technologies at the speed and scale necessary to maintain U.S. deterrence and warfighting advantage and continue to accelerate their design and delivery processes through the use of the Foundry."

Mercury Systems - Innovation that matters

Mercury Systems is a global leader in aerospace and defense electronics, providing breakthrough capabilities in signal and data processing. With a four-decade legacy of innovation that spans silicon to systems and RF front ends to effectors, Mercury accelerates commercial technology adoption to deliver powerful and secure mission-critical processing solutions to the edge. Mercury is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, and has multiple locations worldwide. To learn more, visit mrcy.com. (Nasdaq: MRCY)

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to the Company's focus on enhanced execution of the Company's strategic plan. You can identify these statements by the words "may," "will," "could," "should," "would," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," "likely," "forecast," "probable," "potential," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, continued funding of defense programs, the timing and amounts of such funding, general economic and business conditions, including unforeseen weakness in the Company's markets, effects of any U.S. federal government shutdown or extended continuing resolution, effects of increasingly volatile geopolitical events and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in or cost increases related to completing development, engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, changes in, or in the U.S. government's interpretation of, federal export control or procurement rules and regulations, including tariffs, changes in, or in the interpretation or enforcement of, environmental rules and regulations, market acceptance of the Company's products, shortages in or delays in receiving components, supply chain delays or volatility for critical components, production delays or unanticipated expenses including due to quality issues or manufacturing execution issues, failure to meet contractual performance specifications, adherence to required manufacturing standards, capacity underutilization, increases in scrap or inventory write-offs, failure to achieve or maintain manufacturing quality certifications, such as AS9100, failure to achieve or maintain qualified business systems, such as those required by the DFARS, adverse finding in government audits or investigations, the impact of supply chain disruption, inflation and labor shortages, among other things, on program execution and the resulting effect on customer satisfaction, inability to fully realize the expected benefits from acquisitions, restructurings, and operational efficiency initiatives or delays in realizing such benefits, challenges in integrating acquired businesses and achieving anticipated synergies, effects of shareholder activism, increases in interest rates, changes to industrial security and cyber-security regulations and requirements and impacts from any cyber or insider threat events, including risks from heightened, persistent, and increasingly sophisticated nation-state level cyberattacks and emerging threats associated with agentic AI-enabled cyber tools, changes in tax rates or tax regulations, changes to interest rate swaps or other cash flow hedging arrangements, changes to generally accepted accounting principles, difficulties in retaining key employees and customers, litigation, including the federal securities class action lawsuit and related claims, unanticipated costs under fixed-price service and system integration engagements, and various other factors beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties also include such additional risk factors as are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 27, 2025 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

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INVESTOR CONTACT

Tyler Hojo, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

Tyler.Hojo@mrcy.com



MEDIA CONTACT

Turner Brinton

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

Turner.Brinton@mrcy.com