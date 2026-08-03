CACI International Inc: CACI Names Marcie Small Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer

RESTON, Va., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that Marcie Small has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. Small succeeds Angie Combs, who retired from the company after more than seven years of service.

"I want to thank Angie for her leadership and many contributions during a period of significant growth and change for CACI," said President and Chief Executive Officer John Mengucci. "Angie has played a critical role in advancing our programs, culture, and employee experience, and her impact will continue to be felt across the company. We wish her all the best in her retirement."

With more than 25 years of leadership experience in human capital management, Small has a proven track record of modernizing talent strategies, developing leaders, and building high-performing workforces.

"Marcie's leadership has been instrumental in shaping CACI's talent strategies for the future and strengthening the workforce that powers our success," said Mengucci. "I have complete confidence that she will build on Angie's meaningful impact while continuing to advance initiatives that support our long-term growth."

During her 15-year tenure at CACI, Small has held roles of increasing responsibility across the company's Human Resources organization. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President of Talent Acquisition and Growth, where she led significant advancements in how CACI attracts, develops, and retains top talent. She accomplished this by modernizing CACI's talent ecosystem, redefining leadership development, and introducing forward-looking programs that strengthen the company's future talent readiness.

Small earned her bachelor's degree from Virginia Tech and has completed advanced professional certifications in human resources throughout her career.

About CACI

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) is a technology-first national security company that expands the limits of national security through innovation, discipline, and operational excellence. We deliver advanced technologies that help our customers move faster, operate more efficiently, and anticipate and defeat evolving threats. Our 27,000 talented employees and strong culture drive our success and have earned CACI recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. CACI is a member of the Fortune 500, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information, visit caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

Corporate Communications and Media: Investor Relations: Gino Bona George Price Executive Vice President, Corporate Communications Senior Vice President, Investor Relations (571) 597-2787, [email protected] (703) 841-7818, [email protected]

SOURCE CACI International Inc