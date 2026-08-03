Realty Income Corporation: Realty Income Receives 'A' Credit Rating from Fitch Ratings

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income) (NYSE: O) (the "Company"), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced that Fitch Ratings ("Fitch") has assigned the Company a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of 'A' with a Stable Outlook. This rating makes Realty Income the first net lease REIT and only the fourth U.S. REIT to have at least one 'A' or equivalent rating from one of the three major rating agencies.

In its press release, Fitch cited Realty Income's long operating history and cycle-tested performance, durable cash flow, portfolio diversification, and strong access to multiple sources of capital as key drivers supporting its 'A' rating.

"We are pleased to receive an 'A' rating from Fitch, which reflects the strength of our differentiated net lease platform, disciplined financial management, and consistent execution," said Jonathan Pong, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. "Just as importantly, it recognizes our progress in diversifying capital sources across the public and private markets on a global scale, enhancing our financial flexibility and positioning Realty Income for sustainable long-term growth."

About Realty Income

Realty Income (NYSE: O), an S&P 500 company, is real estate partner to the world's leading companies®. Founded in 1969, we serve our clients as a full-service real estate capital provider. As of March 31, 2026, we have a portfolio of over 15,500 properties in all 50 U.S. states, the U.K., and eight other countries in Europe. We are known as "The Monthly Dividend Company®" and have a mission to invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. Since our founding, we have declared 673 consecutive monthly dividends and are a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats® index for having increased our dividend for over 31 consecutive years. Additional information about the Company can be found at www.realtyincome.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When used in this press release, the words "estimate," "anticipate," "assume," "expect," "believe," "intend," "continue," "should," "may," "likely," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include discussions of our business, strategy, plans, and the intentions of management; our platform; growth and capital strategies including the diversification of capital sources; and financing activities. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us which may cause our actual future results to differ materially from expected results. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are, among others, our continued qualification as a real estate investment trust; general domestic and foreign business, economic, or financial conditions; competition; fluctuating interest and currency rates; inflation and its impact on our clients and us; access to debt and equity capital markets and other sources of funding (including the terms, structure and partners of such funding); volatility and uncertainty in the credit and financial markets; other risks inherent in real estate, private capital, credit and mezzanine investments, and joint ventures or co-investment ventures including solvency, defaults under leases, bankruptcies, potential liability relating to environmental matters, illiquidity of real estate investments (including rights of first refusal or rights of first offer), and potential damages from natural disasters; impairments in the value of our real estate assets; volatility and changes in domestic and foreign laws and the application, enforcement or interpretation thereof (including with respect to tax laws and rates); property ownership through co-investment ventures, funds, joint ventures, partnerships and other arrangements which, among other things, may transfer or limit our control of the underlying investments; epidemics or pandemics; the loss of key personnel; the threat and outcome of any legal proceedings to which we are a party or which may occur in the future; acts of terrorism and war; the anticipated benefits from mergers, acquisitions, co-investment ventures, funds, joint ventures, partnerships, and other arrangements; and those additional risks and factors discussed in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future plans and performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. Past operating results and performance are provided for informational purposes and are not a guarantee of future results. There can be no assurance that historical trends will continue. Actual plans and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in this press release and forecasts made in the forward-looking statements discussed in this press release might not materialize. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements or publicly release the results of any forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE Realty Income Corporation