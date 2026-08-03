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WKN: A1W5H0 | ISIN: US45866F1049 | Ticker-Symbol: IC2
Tradegate
03.08.26 | 13:32
132,40 Euro
+0,11 % +0,15
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
132,45133,2515:06
132,30133,2515:05
PR Newswire
03.08.2026 15:00 Uhr
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: Intercontinental Exchange to Acquire MarketAxess in $6 Billion Deal

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on August 3rd

  • Investors are tracking new developments in the Middle East after President Trump said negotiations with Iran will begin today.
    • As of 8 AM ET, OCE Brent Crude is trading at $83 a barrel.
  • Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) announced an agreement to acquire MarketAxess, an electronic trading platform for global institutional fixed income markets.
  • Revel CEO Scott Morton will join NYSE Live to break down how the company is utilizing its recent Series B funding round.
  • IMC Rare Earths (NYSE American: IMC) CEO Frank Scolaro explained why now was the perfect time to take his company public.
    • Shares of IMC rose by 5.9% during Friday's session.

Opening Bell
Forbes celebrates the 2026 World's Most Influential CMOs

Closing Bell
Winners Circle Project celebrates its 8th year

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-intercontinental-exchange-to-acquire-marketaxess-in-6-billion-deal-302841178.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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