Police K9 Teams Protected from Dangerous Exposure to Narcotics by New K9 Decontamination Protocol from the SoRite Company

New first-of-its-kind K9 protocol gives law enforcement agencies a standardized rapid-response framework to decontaminate K9s, their handlers, and police vehicles, from dangerous narcotics

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / August 3, 2026 / The SoRite Company today announced the launch of its new K9 SoRite DECON Protocol designed to enable police K9 handlers to rapidly administer emergency care to their dogs if they are exposed to fentanyl, novel opioids, benzodiazepines, methamphetamine or other hazardous narcotics while performing their duties.

The K9 DECON Protocol outlines best practices for preparing a compromised K9 before evacuating the animal via police vehicle, ambulance or helicopter for advanced veterinary care. It also includes a K9 Kit containing essential components to physically decontaminate the dog and its handler before transportation commences. The kit also enables compromised vehicles and equipment to be thoroughly cleaned once the animal has reached a veterinary medical facility. The protocol protects the officers, their colleagues, suspects who may be transported in police vehicles, and police family members against additional exposure.

A police K9 is most at risk for narcotic contamination when using its nose to perform duties such as vehicle searches, evidence processing and search warrant execution. Sniffing is the dog's primary detection method, making the nasal passages and lungs the most direct pathway for microscopic narcotic particles to enter the animal's system. Other exposure pathways include mucous membranes in the nose, eyes and jowls.

K9s can also transfer narcotic residue through their paws and coat, or from contaminated handler equipment, potentially exposing their handler, family members and veterinary teams treating the animal.

"Historically, there has never been a standardized protocol for the decontamination of K9 teams, particularly police K9s. The new K9 decontamination protocol is critically important due to the toxicity of fentanyl and the new generation of synthetic opioids on the streets. It provides the law enforcement sector with a uniform procedure to manage operational risk in the field while minimizing contamination risks to dogs and their handlers, police equipment, and third parties. This is lifesaving," said Rob Havice, SoRite's director of K9 and a former Medford Police K9 officer.

Commenting on the threats fentanyl and other narcotics pose to K9s, Dr. Kenneth G. Furton, a world-leading scholar in chemical olfaction and dogs, distinguished University Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry, and executive director of the Global Forensic and Justice Center at Florida International University, said, "A K9's greatest asset is its ability to sample large volumes of air and quickly detect target odors, including drugs like fentanyl. This is also a liability because if free particles of drugs, particularly fentanyl, are present, a K9 can quickly ingest the substance or get it on its fur and later absorb it, putting the dog at risk. Fortunately, with rapid decontamination of the K9's fur and the administration of Naloxone, there is a high likelihood of survival."

The K9 SoRite DECON Protocol was developed with input from recognized K9 industry experts, including Dr. Furton, Rob Havice, and Mark Rispoli, a former prosecutor, retired narcotics police canine handler, and current director of K9 training at SoRite. All three are members of the International Police Canine Association.

The protocol is built around three operational steps: CLOAK IT, which involves immediately covering and isolating a compromised K9's paws, coat and exposed gear to contain contamination and prevent further spread. The next step, SOAK IT, involves applying sodium chlorite solution to the K9's paws, coat and contact surfaces to oxidize narcotics. The final step, BAG IT, secures contaminated materials, including towelettes, gloves and single-use equipment, in a sealed bag for disposal while preserving relevant evidence.

The K9 Kit provides components needed for the rapid implementation of the three operational steps. It includes four 3-ounce DECON canisters, six DECON wipes, one 24-by-24-inch DECON wipe, vet tape, paw cleaner, one 32-ounce DECON bottle, a large disposal bag, a string bag, laminated instruction cards and access to a "How To" video. Compromised K9s may require Naloxone, which law enforcement agencies are responsible for providing as part of the kit.

SoRite DECON contains low-toxicity sodium chlorite and is the only proven solution that oxidizes fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamines, xylazine and other narcotics in 60 seconds without harsh chemicals and without harming skin, gear or surfaces.

Media interviews are available on request.

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About SoRite

SoRite develops high-performance decontamination and cleaning solutions for professional, tactical and consumer use. The company is on a mission to make life safer, cleaner, and better for everyone. Its products are grounded in scientific research and designed to provide fast, reliable results and exceed operational demands while delivering industrial-strength performance without toxic trade-offs. SoRite is a Woman-Owned Business and was established in 2015.

Media Contact:

Evan Bloom

Fortress Strategic Communications

evan@fortresscomms.com

SOURCE: SoRite

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/police-k9-teams-protected-from-dangerous-exposure-to-narcotics-by-new-k9-decontamination-1191656