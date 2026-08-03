PharmaSmart International: PharmaSmart Joins American Heart Association Innovators' Network to Advance Evidence-Based Chronic Disease Screening and Community Health Technology & Innovation

American Heart Association consortium advances development of evidence-based health technology solutions

ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 3, 2026 / PharmaSmart International LLC, a leader in clinically validated health screening technology and community-based chronic disease management solutions, has joined the American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation's Innovators' Network. The Center is focused on building and fostering health technology relationships to develop innovative, evidence-based, and scalable solutions.

The Innovators' Network is a consortium connecting entrepreneurs, providers, researchers and payers to advance cardiovascular and brain health innovation. Innovators' Network members also have the opportunity to access the Association's digital evidence-based scientific guidelines and clinical recommendations as they develop digital healthcare technologies. Members collaborate with the Center in different ways, including building models for clinical outcome studies, which lowers the significant cost of developing those studies independently, helping connect the science to technology and providing evidence that a digital platform improves healthcare outcomes - a key concern for providers and payers.

PharmaSmart joins the Innovators' Network with a focus on advancing practical and scalable approaches to cardiovascular disease prevention, hypertension identification, chronic disease screening, and community-based health engagement. PharmaSmart's clinically validated health screening platform is designed to expand access to blood pressure, pulse, weight, BMI, and related risk assessments in convenient community settings, including pharmacies, health systems, employer locations, public health programs, and underserved communities.

PharmaSmart is also advancing work with electronic health record integration and data-enabled care coordination to support more connected screening, referral, and chronic disease management workflows. By enabling validated biometric readings and related risk information to be captured, shared, and integrated into clinical and population health systems, PharmaSmart aims to help providers, public health organizations, and care teams identify at-risk individuals earlier, support follow-up, and strengthen continuity of care.

In addition, PharmaSmart is working with individual state rural health initiatives to explore how community-based health screening technology can improve remote and rural access to preventive care. These initiatives are focused on expanding access points for chronic disease screening, supporting hypertension and diabetes prevention efforts, capturing social drivers of health data, and helping rural communities connect residents to appropriate care resources where traditional clinical access may be limited.

"We are excited to join the American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation's Innovators' Network," said Larry Kramer, President of PharmaSmart International LLC. "This membership aligns directly with PharmaSmart's mission to improve access to clinically validated screening, help individuals better understand their health risks, and support stronger referral and care coordination pathways for hypertension and chronic disease management. We believe community-based technology, EHR integration, and rural health access initiatives can play an important role in earlier identification, prevention, and improved cardiovascular outcomes."

PharmaSmart's platform supports chronic disease screening and prevention, patient engagement, SDOH data capture, EHR integration, and clinical and population health workflows. Through the Innovators' Network, PharmaSmart seeks to further align its platform with evidence-based cardiovascular health standards and collaborate with leaders across healthcare, public health, and technology to support scalable models that improve access, equity, and outcomes.

About PharmaSmart

PharmaSmart International LLC is a health technology company focused on clinically validated biometric screening, chronic disease prevention, and community-based health engagement. PharmaSmart's platform includes FDA-cleared and clinically validated blood pressure kiosk technology, patient-facing tools, data reporting capabilities, and integration pathways that support hypertension screening, chronic disease management, preventive care, SDOH data capture, and population health initiatives. PharmaSmart solutions are deployed across pharmacies, health systems, employers, public health programs, and community settings to help expand access to trusted health screening and support better care decisions, including in rural and underserved communities.

Contacts

Larry Kramer

President, PharmaSmart International LLC

lkramer@pharmasmart.com

SOURCE: PharmaSmart International

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/pharmasmart-joins-american-heart-association-innovators-network-to-ad-1196953