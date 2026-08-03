Trustmi Launches First-of-Its-Kind AI Investigation Agent to Power Collaborative Fraud Investigations

New agentic workflows bring security, finance and business teams together to uncover hidden fraud signals across high-risk payment workflows

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / August 3, 2026 / Trustmi, a leader in behavioral AI payment security, today announced the expansion of its native AI platform with a growing portfolio of specialized agents purpose-built for B2B fraud detection. Led by the new AI Investigation Agent, the portfolio introduces agentic workflows that investigate suspicious activity, connect evidence across systems and help security and finance teams act on risk together in real time..

Unlike AI copilots or assistants that primarily summarize information or respond to prompts, Trustmi's purpose-built agents perform meaningful investigative work. Powered by Trustmi's Behavioral AI platform, they reason across business contexts by connecting signals from communications, documents, vendors, financial systems and human interactions to deliver evidence-backed outcomes for security and finance teams.

"Fraud investigations should not depend on teams manually piecing together evidence across disconnected systems," said Shai Gabay, Co-founder and CEO of Trustmi. "The AI Investigation Agent helps connect the right people, evidence and context in real-time, enabling finance and security teams to collaborate more efficiently and ask the right questions as the investigation unfolds. By reducing manual effort and accelerating the path to evidence-backed conclusion, organizations can act faster to stop fraud before it results in financial loss."

AI Investigation Agent Brings Speed and Context to Fraud Investigations

Reconstructing a fraud incident is often the slowest part of stopping it. Evidence can be scattered across email, security tools, financial systems and individual business stakeholders, while security and finance teams investigate their respective portions manually. The result is a fragmented process that can take days to complete and often requires finance teams to depend on technical experts to interpret what happened.

The Trustmi AI Investigation Agent automates and coordinates that work. It gathers and correlates evidence across systems, connects related activity into a unified incident and builds a timeline of what happened and when. Investigators can ask the Agent questions, request additional evidence, receive recommended next steps and generate reporting for executive visibility.

Through integrations with the SIEM and SOC tools teams already use, alerts and investigative findings can be delivered directly into existing security workflows. This gives security, finance and business teams a shared view of an incident rather than requiring them to work from disconnected fragments of information.

Moving Beyond Alerts to Real-Time Collaboration

The AI Investigation Agent extends Trustmi's Behavioral AI platform beyond automation detection by introducing a collaborative investigation experience. Instead of simply notifying teams of suspected fraud, the Agent proactively engages the right stakeholders as the investigation progresses. When new information is requested, it can gather additional evidence, perform follow-up actions and tailor findings to each stakeholder, helping traditionally siloed teams investigate complex incidents more efficiently and productively.

By reducing the need for finance teams to translate business context for technical investigators-and for security teams to reconstruct payment activity without finance expertise-the Agent helps both groups reach a shared, evidence-backed understanding faster and take action before fraud results in financial loss.

The AI Investigation Agent joins Trustmi's growing portfolio of specialized AI agents - including the AP Diligence Agent and Vendor Validation Agent -?which together help organizations augment security and finance operations with AI purpose-built for high-risk financial workflows. The expanded platform will be showcased at Black Hat 2026 (booth #5839), where Trustmi will demonstrate how specialized AI agents help enterprises investigate modern payment fraud, vendor impersonation, business email compromise and social engineering threats with greater speed, context and confidence.

To learn more, visit trustmi.ai .

About Trustmi

Trustmi is the leading behavioral AI platform for payment security, helping enterprises stop fraud and costly payment errors before money moves. As fraud increasingly arrives "pre-approved" - designed to pass existing controls - Trustmi provides a critical verification layer across the entire payment lifecycle. By correlating signals across email, vendor behavior, financial documents, and payment workflows, Trustmi detects sophisticated, socially engineered attacks that traditional security and finance controls miss. Trusted by global enterprises with complex payment environments, Trustmi protects over $240 billion in payments annually and has helped prevent more than $1 billion in fraud and $5 billion in payment errors. Founded in 2021, Trustmi is headquartered in New York City and backed by leading investors including Cyberstarts and Insight Partners. For more information, visit? https://www.trustmi.ai/ .

Contact

PAN for Trustmi

trustmi@pancomm.com

SOURCE: Trustmi

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/trustmi-launches-first-of-its-kind-ai-investigation-agent-to-powe-1199002