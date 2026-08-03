CCM/Medi-Share: Christian Care Ministry Announces New Chief Financial Officer Mark Tjernagel

Respected Christian Nonprofit Executive Brings More Than 30 Years of Financial and Strategic Leadership Experience to America's First Accredited Health Care Sharing Ministry

MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 3, 2026 / Christian Care Ministry, which for more than 30 years has administered the nationally recognized Medi-Share health care sharing ministry, today announced that Mark Tjernagel has joined the organization as Chief Financial Officer. Bringing more than three decades of executive leadership experience within major Christian nonprofit organizations, Tjernagel will oversee the ministry's financial strategy and serve as a key member of the executive leadership team.

Tjernagel most recently served as Executive Vice President of Operations at Alliance Defending Freedom, where he oversaw enterprise functions including Finance, Human Resources, Information Technology, Facilities, Security and Risk Management. Prior to that role, he spent more than 30 years with Cru, formerly Campus Crusade for Christ, including nearly two decades as Chief Financial Officer. During his tenure, he led the finance function for one of the world's largest evangelical nonprofit organizations and served as a trusted advisor to senior ministry leadership and governing boards on complex, strategic, financial and operational matters.

"Mark brings an extraordinary combination of financial expertise, operational leadership, strategic forecasting and Christ-centered stewardship that will strengthen Christian Care Ministry for years to come," said Joe Turner, Chairman of the Board of Christian Care Ministry. "His proven ability to guide complex organizations while remaining firmly grounded in mission makes him an exceptional fit for CCM as we look toward the future. He truly understands the fiduciary responsibility to always act in the members' best interest."

Throughout his career, Tjernagel has led major organizational initiatives involving strategic planning, financial systems, risk management, real estate, insurance programs, retirement plans, budgeting, and organizational transformation.

As Chief Financial Officer, Tjernagel will oversee CCM's financial strategy, support responsible organizational growth, and help ensure the effective stewardship of resources entrusted to the ministry. He will serve as a strategic partner to executive leadership while helping position Christian Care Ministry to respond to emerging opportunities within health care and the broader financial services marketplace.

"I am honored to join Christian Care Ministry and become part of a team dedicated to sharing one another's burdens through a mission rooted in biblical principles," said Mark Tjernagel. "Throughout my career, I have been passionate about helping ministries steward their resources wisely so they can maximize their Kingdom impact. I look forward to partnering with CCM's leadership team to support its mission, serve its members, and help position the ministry for continued strength and sustainability in the years ahead."

Tjernagel's dedication to Christian ministry extends beyond his executive leadership experience. He has served as Chairman of the Board of Christian Leadership Alliance and has contributed his expertise through board service with organizations supporting ministry leaders and children in foster care. His commitment to faith-based leadership aligns closely with Christian Care Ministry's mission of serving members through biblical community and responsible stewardship.

About Christian Care Ministry/Medi-Share

For more than 30 years, Christian Care Ministry, a nonprofit organization, has administered Medi-Share, the nation's leading Accredited Christian healthcare sharing program, offering a faith-based and affordable health care option. Since 1993, Medi-Share has facilitated the sharing of every eligible medical bill as determined by member-voted guidelines. With more than $50 million in medical expenses shared each month, Medi-Share is the most trusted name in medical bill sharing. For more information, visit mychristiancare.org/press.

CONTACT:

Debbie Ryan

Public Relations Specialist

press@mychristiancare.org

(800) 264-2562 x2233

SOURCE: CCM/Medi-Share

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/christian-care-ministry-medi-share-announces-new-chief-financial-offi-1199018