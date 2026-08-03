TheTIE.io: The Tie Expands into Investment Banking through Launch of SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer, The Tie Capital

The new wholly-owned subsidiary brings institutional-caliber capital markets advisory to founders and management teams across the digital asset industry.

NEW YORK. NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 3, 2026 / Today, The Tie announced the launch of The Tie Capital LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary that has registered as a broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is now a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

The Tie Capital will advise crypto protocols, onchain businesses, and digital asset service providers on a broad range of strategic transactions, including private capital raises, buy-side and sell-side M&A, protocol restructurings, token generation events (TGEs), token-to-equity conversions, and other special situations and capital markets advisory engagements.

To lead the business, The Tie has appointed Boomer Saraga as Managing Director of The Tie Capital. Boomer brings extensive experience across both traditional investment banking and digital assets, having spent five years between Truist Securities (formerly SunTrust Robinson Humphrey) and P2 Corporate Finance, and serving as Founder and CEO of Khelp Financial, a crypto-focused registered investment adviser. A crypto native since 2017, Boomer specializes in onchain fundamentals, capitalization and corporate structures, and institutional-style transaction execution for emerging crypto protocols and growth companies.

"The digital asset industry has matured significantly over the past several years, and so have the needs of the companies building it," said Joshua Frank, Co-Founder & CEO of The Tie. "Many of the teams we've worked with over the years have asked for a more hands-on advisory relationship, from helping structure financing transactions to navigating M&A and broader strategic initiatives. The launch of The Tie Capital allows us to better serve those clients while building on the institutional relationships and ecosystem expertise we've developed across The Tie."

Since its founding in 2017, The Tie has built products and services that help institutions navigate digital assets, including market intelligence via the Tie Terminal, data APIs, validator infrastructure through its acquisition of Stakin, conferences, corporate access, and communications solutions. The Tie Capital now extends that platform, offering dedicated investment banking services designed specifically for digital asset-native companies. The Tie Capital leverages The Tie's extensive crypto market intelligence capabilities, proprietary fundraising and M&A datasets, and deep investor network, built over nearly a decade at the intersection of traditional finance and crypto.

The Tie also believes its deep understanding of tokenized networks, digital asset business models, and on-chain ecosystems enables The Tie Capital to provide highly specialized strategic advice to founders, protocols, infrastructure providers, and other companies operating in the space. The Tie Capital works closely with clients on transaction preparation, including structuring and positioning, financial analysis, investor materials, and transaction execution support.

"Crypto protocols have nascent capitalization structures and require deep technical understanding of token and blockchain infrastructure, barriers that have left them overlooked by bulge-bracket investment banks and without institutional-caliber advisory that established companies take for granted," said Boomer Saraga, Managing Director of The Tie Capital. "Our goal is to institutionalize the transaction processes that both Wall Street and corporations are accustomed to, giving founders and management teams in digital assets access to the same caliber of strategic advisory as their traditional counterparts."

The launch of The Tie Capital reflects increasing institutional activity across digital assets and expands The Tie's mission of providing the infrastructure, intelligence, and services that power institutional participation in digital assets.

For more information about The Tie Capital, visit https://www.thetie.io/solutions/the-tie-capital.

About The Tie

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in New York City, The Tie provides intelligence, infrastructure, advisory, and communications solutions that power institutional participation in digital assets. The Tie's platform includes market intelligence and data APIs, conferences and corporate access programs, validator infrastructure through Stakin by The Tie, and investment banking and capital markets advisory through The Tie Capital. For more information, visit thetie.io.

Disclosures

Investment banking and capital markets advisory services are provided through The Tie Capital LLC, a broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security.

Media Contact

Media - media@thetie.io

SOURCE: TheTIE.io

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/the-tie-expands-into-investment-banking-through-launch-of-sec-registe-1200138