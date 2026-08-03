InstaLILY Names Adam Isenberg Head of Distribution

Former NAW leader joins InstaLILY as the company expands its work helping distributors accelerate sales, automate quote-to-order, and capture more revenue from existing customers.









NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 3, 2026 / InstaLILY , the AI company helping distributors move faster from quote to order and focus sellers on the accounts most likely to buy, today announced that Adam Isenberg has joined as Head of Distribution.

Isenberg spent more than 14 years at the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW), where he worked closely with executives and operators across the industry. He will lead InstaLILY's work with distributors, deepen its industry partnerships, and help shape the company's continued expansion across wholesale distribution.

Isenberg's mandate starts with a fact every operator knows. Every distributor has demand already inside the business. It arrives through requests for quotes, purchase orders, product searches, customer conversations, and years of account history.

Converting that demand into revenue still requires employees to assemble information across inboxes, ERPs, CRMs, catalogs, branch rules, and the knowledge of experienced people. That fragmentation slows quote response, adds manual work to every order, and makes it harder for sellers to see which customers are ready to buy.

"After 14 years at NAW, I know how much value distributors create through judgment, relationships, and speed," said Isenberg. "InstaLILY brings more of that knowledge into the systems people use every day. It helps teams respond faster, complete more of the work, and see where attention is most likely to produce the next order. I joined because those are problems distributors feel every day."

InstaLILY goes live in days inside the systems distributors already rely on, including Epicor Prophet 21, AS/400 environments, Salesforce, SAP, Oracle, email, and internal applications. Its platform learns how each company prices, sells, approves, and serves by bringing together product data, customer history, branch rules, approval logic, and institutional knowledge. The ERP stays in place, and teams keep working the way they already do, in the screens and inboxes they use today.

For quote-to-order, the platform can take an inquiry arriving through email, PDF, or fax and match it to the correct customer, product, inventory, pricing terms, and approval rules. It prepares the quote, routes the required review, processes the purchase order, and writes the completed transaction back into the ERP.

The same operating context helps sellers focus on the accounts most likely to buy. InstaLILY identifies which accounts deserve attention, explains why an opportunity matters now, and gives sellers the product, margin, customer, and cross-sell information required to act. It also improves product search by bringing fragmented catalogs and company knowledge into a cleaner, more useful view.

For manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers, InstaLILY connects signals across dealer and distributor networks to provide a current view of inventory, demand, sales activity, and competitive exposure. Territory managers can see where to focus and what action to take, while direct sales teams can turn complex product requests into clean, rules-compliant quotes.

At the center of the platform is Lily, the first AI Forward Deployed Engineer . In practice, that means Lily learns how the company prices, sells, approves, and serves, then builds the software required to complete that work inside its existing systems. It remains deployed as products, pricing rules, customers, and operating conditions change, and each action, exception, correction, and outcome helps keep the software current with the business.

Each customer's data, pricing, operating rules, and institutional knowledge remain isolated and are never used to train models for other customers.

InstaLILY works with distributors and manufacturers including SRS Distribution, Construction Resources, ITW, Harrington, Radwell International, National Nail, Novae, Copper State Bolt & Nut, and Parts Town. These deployments span quote and order automation, sales prioritization, product search, customer service, dealer visibility, and operational execution. The company supports organizations ranging from regional distributors to Fortune 500 enterprises. Strategic investors include Home Depot Ventures and United Rentals.

"At SRS, scale is built branch by branch, and the sale still comes down to a rep and a customer who trust each other," said Cory Gundberg, Chief Technology Officer of SRS Distribution. "InstaLILY helps our sellers see which accounts need them today and why, and it does that across hundreds of locations while respecting the local judgment each market runs on. Adam knows this industry from the branch level up. He understands that technology serving distribution has to work at both of those altitudes at once."

"For a family-owned distributor, growth comes from serving existing customers better and helping our people act on everything they already know about the account," said Sarah Shannon, CEO of Copper State Bolt & Nut. "The right technology builds on the systems, relationships, and operating knowledge developed over decades. Adam understands that progress should make the business stronger without asking it to start over."

"Distributors have spent decades building knowledge into their people, branches, systems, and customer relationships," said Sumantro Das, COO and Co-Founder of InstaLILY. "Our job is to put more of that knowledge to work, so more demand becomes orders and the judgment of the best people reaches the whole company. Adam understands that progress in this industry is earned through trust and results. He will keep us close to the operators as we scale."

About InstaLILY

InstaLILY is an AI products and infrastructure company building Lily, the first AI Forward Deployed Engineer. Lily learns how a business works, builds and runs the software it needs inside its existing systems, goes live in days, and stays deployed so the software keeps pace as products, rules, systems, and operating conditions change.

The platform behind Lily connects ERPs, CRMs, email, company data, internal applications, and human approvals. It carries work from request to completed result while preserving the systems and operating knowledge already inside the business. For distributors, that means moving faster from quote to order, helping sellers focus on the right accounts, improving product search, and completing more work inside the systems the business already uses.

Lily runs in the cloud, on premises, or at the edge through InstaLILY's Small Data Center, built with NVIDIA technology. Each customer's data and operating knowledge remain isolated and are not used to train models for other customers.

Founded in 2023 by Amit Shah and Sumantro Das, InstaLILY has raised nearly $100 million from Energize Capital, Insight Partners, and Home Depot Ventures. Headquartered in New York, with offices in San Francisco, London, and Toronto, InstaLILY serves leading companies across construction, industrial distribution, logistics, healthcare, and other operationally intensive industries. Learn more at instalily.ai .

Media Contact: Nina Pfister of MAG PR at nina@mooringadvisorygroup.com

SOURCE: InstaLILY

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/instalily-names-adam-isenberg-head-of-distribution-1200434