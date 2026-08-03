International WELL Building Institute: Workable Has Achieved the First WELL Coworking Rating in Africa

NAIROBI, KE / ACCESS Newswire / August 3, 2026 / International WELL Building Institute (IWBI)

Workable, a leading premium coworking operator in East Africa, has become the first workspace in Africa to achieve the WELL Coworking Rating for its flexible workplace in Nairobi, Kenya - setting a new benchmark for health, well-being and performance in the region's flexible workspace market.

Developed by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) in partnership with The Instant Group, the WELL Coworking Rating is the first global standard dedicated to health and well-being in coworking environments. It provides a structured framework for operators to enhance member experience across key areas including air and water quality, light, comfort, fitness, and mental well-being.

By achieving the rating, Workable joins a select group of global operators leading the shift towards people-first workspaces, designed not just for productivity, but for long-term health, satisfaction and performance.

Workable's achievement reflects a broader commitment to creating work environments that go beyond traditional office experience. The organization has consistently focused on delivering high-quality, flexible workspace solutions that support the evolving needs of enterprises, entrepreneurs and global organizations operating in Africa.

This milestone builds on Workable's strong track record in sustainability and operational excellence, including its EDGE certification for resource-efficient design.

Samir Patel, Founder & CEO at Workable, commented: "As global organizations increasingly hold their real estate to ESG and well-being standards, achieving Africa's first WELL Coworking Rating gives our members a workspace that already meets that benchmark. We're proud to give enterprises operating in Nairobi a space that supports both their people and their compliance commitments and to set a standard we intend to keep raising across the continent."

The award marks a significant step forward for the African coworking sector, signaling growing demand for health-led, experience-driven workspace solutions.

As corporate occupiers increasingly prioritize employee well-being, ESG leadership and performance outcomes, certifications such as the WELL Coworking Rating are rapidly becoming a key differentiator for operators.

Sam Pickering, Managing Director at Incendium, part of The Instant Group, said: "Workable's achievement demonstrates how leading operators are redefining the value of workspace. By placing health and wellbeing at the centre of their strategy, they are creating environments where people perform at their best and organizations achieve better outcomes."

As the first operator in Africa to achieve this milestone, Workable is helping to define the future of flexible workspaces across the continent, one that is health-focused, experience-led and aligned with global best practice.

Ann Marie Aguilar, Senior Vice President, EMEA, IWBI, said: "Congratulations to Workable for their pioneering WELL Coworking Rating achievement. This milestone reflects outstanding leadership, setting a high bar for the industry in Africa while demonstrating the value of health-focused, high-performing environments. Through this achievement, Workable is playing a pivotal role in advancing the global movement for healthier workplaces."

About Workable

Workable is a premium workspace provider, redefining the future of work through hospitality-led experiences, wellness-focused design, and world-class workplaces. With it's flagship workspace in Westlands, Nairobi, Workable offers private offices, coworking memberships, meeting and event spaces, virtual offices, and enterprise workspace solutions designed to support businesses of all sizes. Guided by its philosophy, "Love the Work," Workable creates environments where people and businesses thrive through exceptional service, thoughtfully designed spaces, and a strong focus on community, sustainability, and human performance. As a leader in workplace innovation, Workable is committed to delivering healthier, more inspiring spaces that help organizations attract talent, foster collaboration, and achieve their best work.

About The Instant Group

The Instant Group has been rethinking workspace since 1999 with over 500 experts working globally across more than 175 countries. Instant's digital platforms constitute the world's largest digital marketplace for flexible workspace listing meeting rooms, virtual offices, flexible office space and coworking memberships. Its global team advises on commercial real estate solutions from serviced offices to fully customized managed offices, and consulting services for portfolio and net zero strategies. Instant's approach enables agility, hybrid working solutions and improved operational resilience for more than 250,000 businesses every year. Clients include Prudential, Booking.com, Shell, Jaguar Land Rover and GSK. Instant has global offices including London, New York, Mexico City, Hong Kong, Singapore and Sydney. www.theinstantgroup.com www.instantoffices.com

About the International WELL Building Institute

The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) is a public benefit corporation and the global authority for transforming health and well-being in buildings, organizations and communities. In pursuit of its public-health mission, IWBI mobilizes its community through the development and administration of the WELL Building Standard (WELL), WELL for residential, WELL Community Standard, its WELL ratings and management of the WELL AP credential. IWBI also translates research into practice, develops educational resources and advocates for policies that promote people-first places for everyone, everywhere. More information on WELL can be found here.

International WELL Building Institute, IWBI, the WELL Building Standard, WELL v2, WELL Certified, WELL AP, WELL EP, WELL Score, The WELL Conference, We Are WELL, the WELL Community Standard, WELL Health-Safety Rated, WELL Performance Rated, WELL Equity Rated, WELL Equity, WELL Coworking Rated, WELL Residence, Works with WELL, WELL and others, and their related logos are trademarks or certification marks of International WELL Building Institute pbc in the United States and other countries.

For more information, visit https://info.theinstantgroup.com/well-coworking-rating

Media contacts:

Workable: tamara@workable.space

The Instant Group: olivia.chatten@incendiumconsulting.com

IWBI: media@wellcertified.com

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SOURCE: International WELL Building Institute (IWBI)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/workable-has-achieved-the-first-well-coworking-rating-in-africa-1200433