Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2026) - Aly Pte. Ltd. ("Aly" or the "Company"), a Singapore-based data analytics and market intelligence company, today announced the launch of Singapore's Best Property Agents 2026 (the "Ranking"), a public-record ranking of residential property salespersons in Singapore. The Ranking is published on the Company's Long Island platform at longisland.sg/awards2026 and is available without charge or registration.

The Ranking is compiled from 203,262 residential property transaction records published by the Council for Estate Agencies ("CEA"), Singapore's statutory regulator of the real estate agency industry, for the period from June 1, 2025 to May 31, 2026. Data was extracted on July 31, 2026. The Ranking recognises 653 salespersons and 1,674 individual category placements across 13 residential transaction categories.

The dataset covers 38,217 salespersons holding a valid CEA registration. Of that population, 22,305 recorded at least one residential property transaction during the assessment period and 15,912 recorded none. Aly noted that CEA has previously stated it is unable to estimate how many registered salespersons are inactive on the basis of residential transaction records alone, as salespersons without residential records may be facilitating commercial or industrial transactions, or performing supervisory or managerial functions.

Each of the 13 categories is assessed independently. The eligible population for a category comprises only those salespersons who recorded activity in that category during the assessment period, and the qualifying threshold is set at the top one per cent of that population. Qualifying thresholds ranged from 12 recorded transactions in the Landed Property category to 56 recorded transactions in the Overall category.

The Ranking accepts no nominations, self-submissions, public voting, entry fees or paid placements. Transactions are attributed to the individual salesperson recorded against each transaction, with no team-level or agency-level reallocation of credit. Active CEA registration was required at the date of extraction, and 114 salespersons who transacted during the assessment period but had left the register were excluded. Ties are resolved by a declared sequence based on recorded transactions, months active, sales activity and registration date.

"A registration identifies who is authorised to practise. It does not, by itself, identify who was active in residential transactions during a defined period," said Dr. Clemen Chiang, Chief Executive Officer of Aly Pte. Ltd. "The Ranking applies one disclosed standard to every registered salesperson, and publishes the qualifying thresholds, the tie-break sequence and the stated limitations alongside the result."

A 13-page methodology document is published together with the Ranking. The Ranking includes a verification function that returns the categories, ranks and recorded transaction counts associated with a given CEA registration number, or indicates that the number does not appear in the published results. The two source datasets are published by CEA on data.gov.sg under the Singapore Open Data Licence.

The Ranking measures recorded residential transaction activity only. CEA publishes no transaction prices within the source records used, and no per-salesperson dollar value, commission or revenue figure has been calculated or inferred. The Ranking does not measure service quality, professional conduct, regulatory knowledge, negotiation ability, client satisfaction or suitability for a particular consumer, and does not cover commercial or industrial property transactions.

Aly stated that the Ranking is completed before any recognised salesperson is contacted regarding commercial arrangements, and that no commercial decision may add a name to, remove a name from, or change a placement within the Ranking. Recognised salespersons may subsequently license the use of the programme's award identity in their own marketing materials. All recognised salespersons remain listed in the Ranking irrespective of whether a licence is taken.

Aly stated that it intends to reissue the Ranking annually as CEA publishes further residential transaction records.

About Aly Pte. Ltd.

Aly Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore-based data analytics and market intelligence company. Through its Spiking platform, the Company develops data-driven tools and analytical frameworks for financial markets. Through its Long Island platform at longisland.sg, the Company publishes structured analysis of Singapore property and infrastructure developments. Long Island Property Intelligence is a brand operated by Aly Pte. Ltd.

Source of Data

Registration and transaction figures are derived from two datasets published by the Council for Estate Agencies on data.gov.sg under the Singapore Open Data Licence: CEA Salespersons' Property Transaction Records (residential) and CEA Salesperson Information, extracted on July 31, 2026.

Disclaimer

Singapore's Best Property Agents 2026 is produced independently by Aly Pte. Ltd. It is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or produced in cooperation with the Council for Estate Agencies or any government agency. CEA did not prepare the Ranking or confer any award. Figures represent a point-in-time extract; CEA restates its transaction records periodically. Nothing in this news release constitutes financial, investment or property advice, and consumers should conduct their own due diligence when selecting a property salesperson.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307631

Source: Spiking