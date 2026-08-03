Kazakhstan's installed solar PV capacity reached approximately 1,375.21 MW by the second quarter of this year (Q2 2026), according to data published by the country's Ministry of Energy. The figure equates to 52 operational solar power plants across Kazakhstan larger than 200 kW. As of Q2 2026, there were 169 operational renewable energy facilities larger than 200 kW in the country, consisting of solar, wind, hydroelectric and biogas power plants. Together, they have a cumulative capacity of 3,749.62 MW. A ministry update released today (August 3) says renewables generated 8.6 billion kWh of ...

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