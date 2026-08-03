Osmose Europe Ltd., today announced the acquisition of MP Power Ltd., one of the UK's leading electricity infrastructure assessment and testing specialists, expanding its capabilities to help electricity network operators better manage and extend the life of critical infrastructure.

Based in Ely, Cambridgeshire, MP Power provides overhead line inspections, wood pole assessments and pole testing services for the UK's electricity Distribution Network Operators (DNOs).

Built on a culture of safety and operational excellence, the acquisition of MP Power further positions Osmose Europe to help network operators make more informed, data-driven, and smarter asset management decisions.

Beyond pole assessment and testing, MP Power brings expertise in advanced innovative inspection technologies, low clearance defect management, and condition assessments of cables attached to distribution poles. These additional solutions enhance Osmose Europe's end-to-end overhead line offering, providing DNOs with a more comprehensive suite of asset management solutions from a single trusted partner.

"We are delighted to welcome the MP Power team to the Osmose family," said Lee White, Vice President of Osmose Europe. "The acquisition represents another important milestone in Osmose Europe's continued growth. Their capabilities are highly complementary to our existing business and represent a natural extension of our current offering. By bringing our knowledge and experience together, we are now even better positioned to support the evolving needs of network operators."

David Curtis, Managing Director of MP Power Ltd, added "Joining Osmose marks an exciting new chapter for MP Power. We have built our business on technical excellence, trusted customer relationships and delivering high-quality assessment and testing services. Our teams share a commitment to technical excellence, innovation and customer service. Together, we'll be able to deliver even greater value to Distribution Network Operators while continuing to provide the high-quality service our customers expect."

Together, Osmose Europe and MP Power will offer one of the industry's most comprehensive overhead line asset management portfolios, combining industry-leading inspection, assessment, structural reinforcement, engineering and asset life extension solutions to help network operators improve reliability, safety and long-term asset performance.

About Osmose

Founded in 1934, Osmose is a market-leading provider of utility infrastructure solutions that help electric utilities and telecommunications companies extend the life, reliability, and value of transmission and distribution assets. Combining deep engineering expertise, field services, advanced data, and innovative technologies, Osmose enables safer, smarter, and more cost-effective infrastructure decisions at scale.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company employs more than 7,000 people across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Europe, India, Australia, and New Zealand. Osmose is a portfolio company of EQT Infrastructure. Learn more at www.osmose.com/europe.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Yolanda Kokayi

Ykokayi@osmose.com