Updated framework aligns Axelera's product names with its scalable AI architecture, making it easier to identify products optimized for embedded, edge and server deployments

Axelera AI, the leading provider of purpose-built AI acceleration technology, announced a new product naming framework for its AI acceleration products, bringing the entire portfolio under the Axelera master brand. Products are now identified by what they are optimized for: Axelera Embedded, Axelera Edge and Axelera Server, followed by a short number that signals silicon generation, optimization point and relative performance at a glance.

The updated naming reflects the strategy Axelera has followed from the start: building an AI architecture optimized for the constraints of embedded and edge environments, then scaling that same architecture across servers. The new naming provides a more intuitive way for customers to understand how products relate to one another while reinforcing the common architecture that connects them.

Importantly, this is a naming update rather than a product change. The new naming convention does not impact the silicon, products or software tools built on the company's Metis architecture, which is already in-market and used by hundreds of customers.

For customers, the product descriptors identify how each product is optimized, not where it must be deployed. Customers remain free to deploy any board wherever it best solves their business problem, including, for example, using an Axelera Embedded card inside a server when it's the most efficient fit.

Axelera's underlying architecture names, Metis, Europa and Titania, continue to designate the company's silicon generations for developers and technical audiences, while the customer-facing Edge, Server and Embedded naming provides a clear framework for the product lineup. The Voyager software platform is unchanged.

Full details, including the complete old-to-new name mapping and a guide to reading the new names, are available on the Axelera AI blog: https://axelera.ai/blog/same-amazing-products-updated-naming

About Axelera AI

Axelera AI is a hardware and software company purpose-built for AI inference acceleration. The company's products are built on Digital In-Memory Computing (D-IMC), delivering high performance and energy efficiency across every segment of compute, at a fraction of the cost of competing solutions. Through a technology platform that scales across use cases, Axelera AI supports multiple industries, from healthcare to industrial automation, from retail to security, from robotics to enterprise AI. Axelera hardware is built on an AI processor roadmap that spans single-digit watt options optimized for embedded and edge, and rack-level deployment for servers. The Voyager toolkit is a single software stack spanning the entirety of Axelera's hardware, which simplifies adoption and maximizes end-to-end performance. Axelera's team spans more than 20 countries across Europe, North America and Asia and raised over $450 million in financing. Working with more than 500 customers, Axelera AI is solving real-world problems and unlocking future possibilities. For more information, visit axelera.ai.

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