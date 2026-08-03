Strengthens ability to connect digital assets and traditional payment rails, enabling secure, interoperable value exchange at scalePURCHASE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mastercard (NYSE: MA) today completed its acquisition of BVNK, expanding the company's strategy to support greater choice in how people and businesses exchange value by enabling interoperability across fiat and digital currencies."Digital currencies - particularly stablecoins - are increasingly addressing real-world needs in areas like cross-border B2B payments, remittances, payouts, settlement and treasury flows," said Jorn Lambert, chief product officer at Mastercard. "In a multi-money world where fiat, stablecoins and tokenized deposits and other forms of value coexist, the next payments paradigm will be defined by how effectively each rail, network or form of money connects and works together. By combining Mastercard's global network with BVNK's on-chain infrastructure and stablecoin-native technology, we can deliver a more efficient, trusted and seamless payment experience."BVNK provides the infrastructure that supports fiat and on-chain payments behind the scenes - enabling people, businesses and machines to hold, move, manage and convert value across fiat and digital currencies within a framework of security, compliance and interoperability.Bringing BVNK's technology and deep industry expertise together with Mastercard's capabilities will help financial institutions, fintechs and enterprises scale use cases powered by stablecoins and tokenized assets - from cross-border B2B payments and payouts to settlement and treasury flows.About Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.comMastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.ContactsInvestor Relations: Devin Corr, investor.relations@mastercard.com, 914-249-4565Communications: Seth Eisen, seth.eisen@mastercard.com, 914-249-3153

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