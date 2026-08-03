La Rosa Holdings Corp. Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Gross Profit Increased 29.6% Year-Over-Year to Approximately $2.0 Million in Q1 2026

Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Revenue Increased 379.3% Year-Over-Year to $273 Thousand in Q1 2026

Loss from Operations Improved 46.5% Year-Over-Year To $2.5 Million, Compared To $4.7 Million in the Prior-Year Period

CELEBRATION, Fla., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) ("La Rosa" or the "Company"), a real estate and PropTech company, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Q1 2026 Financial Highlights

Real Estate Brokerage Services (Commercial) revenue increased by approximately $216 thousand to $273 thousand, or approx. 379.3% for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 from $57 thousand for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025

Title Settlement and Insurance revenue increased by approximately $22 thousand to $99 thousand, or approx. 28.4% for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 from $77 thousand for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025

Gross profit increased by approximately $456 thousand, or 29.6%, year-over-year, to $2.0 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 from $1.5 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025

Total operating expenses decreased 27.6% year-over-year to $4.7 million from $6.2 million

Loss from operations improved 46.5% to $2.5 million, compared to a loss of $4.7 million in the prior-year period

As of March 31, 2026, the Company had unrestricted cash of approximately $1.7 million compared to $3.1 million as of December 31, 2025

Reported $8.1 million in digital assets on the balance sheet as of March 31, 2026, compared to no digital asset holdings in the prior-year period





Joe La Rosa, CEO of La Rosa, commented, "Our first quarter results reflect continued progress in strengthening the quality of our business. While market conditions impacted overall revenue, we delivered meaningful improvements in our operating performance, with gross profit increasing nearly 30%, operating expenses declining 27.6%, and our loss from continuing operations improving by more than 46% year over year. We also continued to see strong momentum in our commercial real estate brokerage business, where revenue increased more than 379%, and further growth in our title services business. These results demonstrate the benefits of our disciplined approach to expense management, operational efficiency, and expanding higher-margin revenue streams across our platform."

"Beyond our operating performance, we remain focused on executing our long-term strategic vision. During the quarter, we established an $8.1 million digital asset position on our balance sheet, further strengthening our strategic asset base as we continue to evaluate opportunities that can enhance long-term shareholder value. We also continue to make progress on our proposed acquisition of Consensus Core Technologies, which we believe would position La Rosa at the intersection of real estate and next-generation AI infrastructure. While the previously announced letter of intent remains non-binding and there can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be executed or the transaction ultimately completed, we are encouraged by the progress of our discussions and continue working toward a definitive agreement which we expect in the near term, subject to customary approvals and closing conditions," concluded Mr. La Rosa.

About La Rosa Holdings Corp.

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: LRHC) intends to transform the real estate industry by providing agents with flexible compensation options, including a revenue-sharing model or a fee-based structure with 100% commission. Powered by its proprietary technology platform, La Rosa aims to equip agents and franchisees with the tools they need to deliver exceptional service.

The Company offers both residential and commercial real estate brokerage services, as well as technology-driven products and support for its agents and franchise partners. Its business model includes internal services for agents and external offerings for the public, spanning real estate brokerage, franchising, education and coaching, and property management.

La Rosa operates 23 corporate-owned brokerage offices across Florida, California, Texas, Georgia, and Puerto Rico. La Rosa also started its expansion into Europe, beginning with Spain. Additionally, the Company has five franchised offices and branches and three affiliated brokerage locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The Company also operates a full-service escrow settlement and title company in Florida.

For more information, please visit: https://www.larosaholdings.com

Stay connected with La Rosa, sign up for news alerts here: larosaholdings.com/email-alerts

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's current expectations that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to satisfy closing conditions of the financing facilities and the timing and use of proceeds thereof, including the redemption of the Series X Preferred Stock, to achieve profitable operations, our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions into our business operations, customer acceptance of new services, the demand for the Company's services and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions, the successful integration of the Company's past and future acquired brokerages, the effect of the recent National Association of Realtors' landmark settlement on our business operations, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, and other reports and documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and La Rosa does not undertake any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements in this release, except as may be required by applicable law. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites has not been incorporated by reference into this press release.

For more information, contact: info@larosaholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

David Waldman/Natalya Rudman

Tel: (212) 671-1020

Email: LRHC@crescendo-ir.com

(Tables follow)

La Rosa Holdings Corp. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents - 1,742,636 - 3,086,770 Restricted cash 4,216,319 1,758,531 Digital assets, restricted 8,142,127 - Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $308,003 and $179,643, respectively 1,611,589 1,252,452 Notes receivable 462,567 - Other current assets 22,812 15,601 Total current assets 16,198,050 6,113,354 Noncurrent assets: Restricted cash, net of current 123,250 58,972 Property and equipment, net 3,703 6,094 Right-of-use asset, net 872,690 963,991 Intangible assets, net 3,074,427 4,425,042 Goodwill 528,545 1,831,197 Other long-term assets 43,043 44,867 Total noncurrent assets 4,645,658 7,330,163 Total assets - 20,843,708 - 13,443,517 Liabilities, Series X Preferred Stock Subject to Redemption and Stockholders' Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable - 3,260,018 - 2,895,861 Accrued expenses 449,670 83,876 Contract liabilities 195,196 171,100 Security deposits and escrow payable 2,021,624 1,758,531 Accrued acquisition cash consideration - 30,000 Notes payable, current 5,677,803 148,757 Lease liability, current 458,950 486,481 Total current liabilities 12,063,261 5,574,606 Noncurrent liabilities: Note payable, net of current 15,710,797 7,143,803 Security deposits and escrow payable 123,250 58,972 Lease liability, noncurrent 445,811 514,388 Total noncurrent liabilities 16,279,858 7,717,163 Total liabilities 28,343,119 13,291,769 Commitments and contingencies (Note 6) Series X Preferred Stock Subject to Redemption: Preferred stock - $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 1,800 and 2,000 Series X shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively - 2,000,000 Stockholders' Deficit: Preferred stock - $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 1,620 and 6,000 Series B Convertible Preferred Stock issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025 1 1 Preferred stock - $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 100 and 0 Series C Convertible Preferred Stock issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively - - Common stock - $0.0001 par value; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 447,345 and 20,963 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 43 1 Additional paid-in capital 61,742,120 51,010,523 Accumulated deficit (70,554,852 - (57,099,883 - Total stockholders' deficit - La Rosa Holdings Corp. stockholders (8,812,688 - (6,089,358 - Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries 1,313,277 4,241,106 Total stockholders' deficit (7,499,411 - (1,848,252 - Total liabilities, Series X Subject to Redemption and stockholders deficit - 20,843,708 - 13,443,517