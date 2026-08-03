Vaso Corporation Completes Sale of NetWolves Network Services to COEO Solutions

Vaso Corporation

137 Commercial Street

Plainview, New York 11803

Tel: (516) 997-4600 Fax: (516) 997-2299

Investor Contact:

Jonathan Newton

Investor Relations

Phone: 516-997-4600

Email: jnewton@vasocorporation.com

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaso Corporation ("Vaso") (OTCQX: VASO), a leading MedTech company with businesses in healthcare professional sales services and proprietary medical products, announced today that it completed the sale of NetWolves Network Services LLC ("NetWolves") to COEO Solutions, LLC ("COEO") on July 31, 2026. The transaction was structured as a sale of equity.

NetWolves had operated as Vaso's managed network services and connectivity business. The company provided managed network services and connectivity solutions, including network design, redundancy, application device management, real-time network monitoring, reporting and support systems. Its service offerings included connectivity, security, managed services, cloud and professional services, as well as single-source billing for customers.

The sale follows Vaso's review of its long-term business strategy and supports the Company's continued focus on its healthcare businesses through VasoHealthcare and VasoMedical. The transaction allows Vaso to sharpen its focus on its core healthcare operations while positioning NetWolves for its next phase of growth under new ownership.

COEO is a provider of managed network and cloud communications solutions serving small and mid-sized, multi-location enterprises.

"The sale of NetWolves, together with the sale of VasoHealthcare IT Corp. in November 2025, completes Vaso's divestiture of its IT segment under VasoTechnology, Inc.," said Dr. Jun Ma, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vaso Corporation. "This transaction allows Vaso to focus its resources on the continued development of its healthcare businesses through VasoHealthcare and VasoMedical. We appreciate the contributions of the NetWolves team and their service to customers over the years."

VasoHealthcare and VasoMedical will continue operating as they do today, focused on serving customers, supporting partners and executing Vaso's growth strategy. Vaso expects to support an orderly transition for NetWolves customers, employees, vendors and business partners.

The purchase price for NetWolves was $14,500,000.00 in cash, subject to customary post-closing adjustments based on net working capital, closing cash, closing indebtedness, unpaid seller expenses and escrows, as more fully described in the Purchase Agreement. Additional information regarding the transaction is available in Vaso Corporation's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 31, 2026.

Advisors

The DAK Group, Ltd. served as financial advisor to Vaso Corporation in connection with the transaction, and Barley Snyder LLP served as legal counsel to Vaso Corporation.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation (OTCQX: VASO), headquartered in Plainview, New York, is a diversified healthcare-focused organization operating through VasoHealthcare and VasoMedical. VasoHealthcare is the professional sales service arm for GE HealthCare's diagnostic imaging and ultrasound products. VasoMedical designs and manufactures proprietary medical devices, including Biox series devices, and develops and operates the ARCS cloud-based SaaS platform. For additional information, please visit www.vasocorporation.com or contact info@vasocorporation.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained in this release, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. When used in this release, words such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "may," "optimistic," "plans," "potential," "looking forward," "intends," and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company's management.

Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: the effect of business and economic conditions; the effect of changes taking place in information technology and healthcare; continuation of the GE HealthCare agreement; the impact of competitive technology and products and their pricing; medical insurance reimbursement policies; manufacturing or supplier problems; unforeseen difficulties and delays in product development programs; the actions of regulatory authorities and third-party payers in the United States and overseas; risks associated with business transitions and post-closing operations; and the risk factors reported from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of future events or developments.