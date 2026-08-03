Fold Holdings, Inc.: Fold Selects Persona to Enhance Fold's Identity Verification Infrastructure and Improve the Customer Onboarding Experience

PHOENIX, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fold Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLD) ("Fold" or the "Company"), a bitcoin financial services company making it easy for individuals to earn, save and spend bitcoin through everyday financial tools, today announced an upgrade to Fold's identification verification infrastructure. The company has selected Persona, the leading verified identity platform, to strengthen how Fold verifies and protects customers.

Persona will power verification within Fold's sign-up flow, creating a more connected process designed to support greater visibility, simpler navigation, and an advanced customer experience. Fold's identity verification now runs through Persona as of July 14, replacing the system Fold used to rely on. The new verification layer makes the onboarding process faster and more reliable, and gives customers who need additional steps a clearer, more guided path through the set up flow. The integration also gives Fold better visibility into how customers move through verification, helping the company address friction points as they come up.

"Identity verification is a critical step in onboarding. It's one of the first places customers see whether a product is simple, user-friendly, and built with them in mind," said Will Reeves, Chairman and CEO of Fold. "Working with Persona allows us to bring identity verification more directly into the Fold experience, creating a process that feels native to our product with a smoother, more reliable sign-up experience. We believe this improved onboarding experience will improve both customer conversion and supportability."

"Identity verification shouldn't force businesses to choose between compliance and customer experience. Our goal with Fold is to make verification feel seamless for legitimate customers while helping the company meet regulatory requirements. That's how modern onboarding should work," said David Chachanko, Digital Assets and Compliance Lead at Persona.

The integration reflects Fold's continued investment in the systems behind its financial services platform, beginning with onboarding and extending across the customer journey. It also follows several recent Company milestones, including the rollout of the Fold Bitcoin Credit Card and recent capital transactions designed to improve Fold's ability to scale its consumer and enterprise platforms.

About Fold

Fold (NASDAQ: FLD) is the first publicly traded bitcoin financial services company, making it easy for individuals and businesses to earn, save, and use bitcoin. Fold is at the forefront of integrating bitcoin into everyday financial experiences. Through innovative products like the Fold App, Fold Credit Card, Fold Bitcoin Gift Card, and Fold Debit Card, the company is building the bridge between traditional finance and the bitcoin-powered future.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Orange Group

Samir Jain, CFA

FoldIR@orangegroupadvisors.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Cindy Stoller

Confluence Partners, LLC

917-331-0418

cstoller@confluencepartners.com

media@foldapp.com

Forward-Looking Statements:



The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "could," "would," "should," "predict," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on assumptions and on the current expectations of Fold's management and are not predictions of actual events. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Fold. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including: (i) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; (ii) our continued ability to implement business plans and appropriate technology infrastructure; (iii) our continued access to and cooperation with necessary third party partners; and (iv) those factors discussed in Fold's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks materialize or Fold's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. While Fold may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Fold specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law.