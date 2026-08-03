Reitar Logtech Group Limited: Jingxing HK, Logistics Technology Arm of Reitar Logtech, Partners with Cainiao Group to Capture Global Smart Warehousing Market

HONG KONG, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jingxing Storage Equipment Engineering (H.K.) Company Limited ("Jingxing HK"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of KLA-iBotics Holdings Limited - the logistics technology division of Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: RITR) - is pleased to announce the formal signing of a Global Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Cainiao Group. The two parties will jointly accelerate the deployment and scaled adoption of smart warehousing and automated logistics solutions across global markets.

A recognised innovator in the logistics technology sector, Cainiao Group has successfully implemented more than 1,100 logistics technology projects across 29 countries worldwide, serving over 400 global clients - including 214 industry-leading enterprises and 26 Fortune Global 500 companies. Under this partnership framework, Jingxing HK will participate in several key European projects, with priority deployments in Spain and the Netherlands set to commence imminently - representing a significant demonstration of the two parties' deep collaborative capabilities.

Cainiao Logistics Technology + Jingxing Storage Systems: A Blueprint for Taking Chinese Solutions Global

Cainiao Group has long maintained a strong focus on smart logistics and automated warehousing technology, with expertise in climbing robots (warehouse automation robots) and associated automation systems, and continues to expand its smart warehousing project pipeline across overseas markets. Jingxing HK serves as the international operating platform for Shanghai Jingxing Storage Equipment Engineering Co., Ltd., combining the group's proven racking design and manufacturing capabilities to deliver efficient, reliable racking and automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS) solutions to clients worldwide.

This Global Strategic Cooperation Agreement brings together the respective strengths of both parties - Cainiao's expertise in automation technology and project delivery, and Jingxing's excellence in premium racking manufacturing and delivery. Through the deep integration of systems and equipment, the partnership will enable both companies to offer clients across different regions a cost-effective, highly flexible and comprehensive smart warehousing solution.

Europe as the Primary Beachhead: Spain and Netherlands Projects to Lead the Way

Under the terms of the agreement, Jingxing HK holds preferential rights to collaborate with Cainiao on European projects, and plans to participate in the critical racking supply and solution integration phases across multiple engagements. The Spain and Netherlands projects will serve as the first to launch, establishing the initial footprint for the partnership in the European market. Jingxing will also hold preferential cooperation rights as Cainiao expands its automation project initiatives in Germany and other overseas markets in due course.

The two parties will establish joint project teams to collaborate closely across the full project lifecycle - from upstream solution planning and design integration through to on-site installation and delivery - ensuring that all projects meet local market standards as well as the international clients' requirements for efficiency, safety and operational reliability.

Joint R&D and Standards Development: Addressing Future Smart Warehousing Needs in Europe

Beyond their current project collaboration, Jingxing HK and Cainiao Group are also committed to capturing future market opportunities through joint investment in technology research and development, and the establishment of industry standards. The two parties plan to conduct joint research into European racking standards, combining Jingxing's expertise in racking precision, material selection and high-bay AS/RS engineering with Cainiao's practical experience in automated equipment and climbing robots. Together, they will optimise the compatibility and stability between racking structures and automation equipment to enhance the competitiveness and market adaptability of their solutions within Europe.

In parallel, the parties will advance proof-of-concept (POC) initiatives and solution integration work, bringing automated equipment and racking structures to market as a unified end-to-end solution for global clients - delivering a more efficient and scalable response to the growing smart warehousing demands of cross-border e-commerce, retail, fast-moving consumer goods, and third-party logistics enterprises.

Jointly Expanding Overseas Markets and Amplifying Brand Influence

At the market development level, Jingxing HK and Cainiao Group will deepen their collaboration across key markets including Europe and North America, presenting their combined solution capabilities to global clients through a model of mutual empowerment - enabling complementary resource sharing and co-development of new market opportunities.

Mr. Bi Jianghua, Vice President and General Manager of the Logistics Robotics Division of Cainiao Group, commented: "Superior robots demand superior racking. We look forward to working alongside Jingxing to bring better solutions to the global warehousing and logistics market."

Jingxing HK stated: "With the formal signing of this Global Strategic Cooperation Agreement, our collaboration with Cainiao extends well beyond individual projects into a higher dimension encompassing technology, standards, branding and business model innovation. Jingxing HK looks forward to working together with Cainiao to establish China-originated smart logistics and warehousing solutions as a landmark success story on the international stage."

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About Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq:RITR)

Reitar Logtech listed on the Nasdaq in 2024, becoming the first comprehensive solution provider in Asia centered on 'Property-Logistics Technology' (PLT). As a pioneer in industry innovation, the group remains focused on the full lifecycle management of logistics assets and technology-driven value creation, establishing an integrated platform that encompasses investment development, operational management, and intelligent upgrades. Reitar drives 'asset value enhancement' and 'technology application scenarios' simultaneously, innovatively integrating intelligent warehousing systems, IoT devices, and data analytics platforms. This effectively achieves synergistic growth in operational efficiency and economic benefits for clients' assets, promoting the efficient allocation of resources across the logistics industry chain and cross-industry integration.

About Jingxing Storage Equipment Engineering (H.K.) Company Limited

Jingxing Storage Equipment Engineering (H.K.) Company Limited ("Jingxing HK") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of KLA-iBotics Holdings Limited, the logistics technology division under Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq:RITR), and serves as the international operating platform for Shanghai Jingxing Storage Equipment Engineering Co., Ltd. The company specialises in high-end automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS) racking systems, comprehensive warehousing solution design and large-scale overseas project delivery. Drawing on its deep manufacturing capabilities and extensive international engineering management experience, Jingxing HK is dedicated to providing safe, reliable and efficient warehousing equipment and solutions to clients worldwide.

About Cainiao Group

Founded in 2013, Cainiao Group is a global leader in e-commerce logistics and logistics technology. Leveraging a logistics network spanning over 200 countries and regions and industry-leading technology capabilities, Cainiao provides global brands, merchants and consumers with a full-stack suite of e-commerce logistics services - encompassing cross-border logistics, global supply chain management and international last-mile delivery - as well as a comprehensive range of logistics technology products and solutions.

As one of the world's largest cross-border e-commerce logistics enterprises, Cainiao has pioneered landmark international fulfilment products including "Global 5-Day Delivery" and "Global 10-Day Delivery", offering end-to-end logistics solutions for China's export trade and global cross-border commerce. The company deeply serves the world's leading e-commerce platforms and empowers small and medium-sized enterprises to participate effectively in international trade. Cainiao operates a global smart warehousing and distribution network of over 10 million square metres, providing flexible, green and omni-channel supply chain solutions designed to address increasingly complex and dynamic business requirements. The Group has further extended its local delivery services across 10 countries and regions in Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, continuously strengthening its global last-mile fulfilment capabilities. With technology as its core driver, Cainiao continually develops and delivers automated, digitalised and intelligent logistics technology products and solutions, serving global manufacturing and logistics ecosystem partners. Cainiao has become a significant ambassador for China's technology innovation on the world stage.

For Press Enquiries

Strategic Financial Relations Limited

Veron Ng Tel:(852) 2864 4831 Carol Cheung Tel:(852) 2114 2200 Coco Yu Tel:(852) 2864 4867 Email: sprg_reitar@sprg.com.hk

A.R.E. CommTech Limited

Ms. Crystal Yip

Tel: 9587 3234 / 3461 3661

Email: crystalyip@arecommtech.com

Ms. Chelsie Tam

Tel: 6094 3336 / 3461 3750

Email: chelsietam@arecommtech.com