Ondas Inc.: Former Mossad Director David Barnea Joins Ondas, Bringing Decades of National Security Leadership and Advanced Technology Experience to Support the Company's Global Expansion

Barnea brings recent, highly relevant leadership experience having led Israel's intelligence agency the Mossad and its technological transformation through a period of active conflicts, positioning the agency as one of the world's most advanced intelligence organizations with unique technological tools.

Barnea's technological, operational and leadership experience will support Ondas' growth plans, including the development, business and technological integration, and global deployment of next-generation multi-domain defense systems, as the Company brings its businesses together into a unified, AI-enabled defense technology platform.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 3, 2026 / Ondas Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of autonomous systems and next-generation defense and security technologies, announced today that former Mossad Director David Barnea has joined Ondas Defense Ltd. as Global President and Chairman. Barnea will join Ondas' senior executive leadership team and support the Company's global expansion, strategic technology development, government and defense relationships, and the business and technological integration. He will work closely with Chairman and CEO Eric Brock, Oshri Lugassy, Co-CEO of Ondas Autonomous Systems, and the leadership teams across Ondas' businesses to advance the Company's strategy of building a unified, AI-enabled, multi-domain defense technology platform.

Under Barnea's leadership, the Mossad underwent a broad organizational and technological transformation designed to address the rapidly changing requirements of modern intelligence and warfare. The agency strengthened its intelligence, cyber, technological and operational capabilities, accelerated the integration of artificial intelligence and advanced data technologies, and expanded its cooperation with international intelligence agencies and security partners. Barnea's leadership placed advanced technology at the center of the organization's strategic and operational capabilities. His appointment supports Ondas' strategy to build an integrated global defense technology company organized around four complementary market segments: Aerial Security; ISR & Persistent Intelligence; Precision Strike; and Autonomous Ground Systems. These segments are connected through a unified AI-enabled software and command layer designed to integrate intelligence, communications, mission planning, decision-making and coordinated operational execution.

Barnea brings approximately three decades of national security, intelligence, operational and executive leadership experience. From 2021 to 2026, he served as Director of the Mossad, Israel's national intelligence agency, leading the organization through one of the most challenging and operationally intensive periods in its history. His tenure included the regional conflict heightened confrontation with Iran and Hezbollah, complex international hostage negotiations and high-stakes intelligence and security operations across multiple theaters. Barnea completed his five-year term as Mossad Director in June 2026.

"David brings an extraordinary combination of current operational experience, strategic judgment, technology leadership and global relationships," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas. "He led one of the world's most sophisticated intelligence organizations through a period of active conflict, rapidly evolving threats and highly complex operations in which artificial intelligence, advanced communications, cyber capabilities and purpose-built technologies played an increasingly important role."

"David understands how to transform an organization around the realities of modern warfare and how to convert emerging technologies into operational capabilities that provide a meaningful strategic advantage," Brock continued. "That experience is directly relevant to the next stage of Ondas' growth. We are integrating advanced technologies, engineering capabilities and customer relationships into a unified defense technology platform. David will help us establish strategic priorities, strengthen our global presence and accelerate the development and deployment of integrated solutions for governments and defense organizations around the world."

As Global President of Ondas Defense Ltd., Barnea will support Ondas' international strategy, national security organizations, defense customers, technology companies and strategic partners. His initial focus will include the Middle East, Europe and Asia, where governments are accelerating investment in autonomous defense, counter-UAS, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, resilient communications, precision-strike and ground robotic systems.

Barnea will also play an important role in Ondas' technology and acquisition strategy. He will help the Company evaluate emerging operational requirements, identify capability gaps, assess potential technology investments and acquisitions, and establish development and integration priorities across the Ondas platform. His responsibilities will include supporting greater cooperation among Ondas' tech companies and connecting their technologies across sensors, intelligence, AI software, communications, autonomous aerial and ground systems, counter-UAS capabilities and precision effectors.

"The nature of warfare is changing rapidly, as demonstrated by the conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine," said David Barnea, "Operational advantage increasingly depends on the ability to combine intelligence, artificial intelligence, resilient communications, autonomous platforms and precision capabilities into one coordinated operational environment. Ondas has assembled a distinctive group of technologies, companies and experienced teams across several of the most important areas of modern defense," Barnea continued. "The opportunity now is to bring those capabilities together, establish a focused operational and technological strategy, and build an integrated platform that can respond quickly to the evolving requirements of governments and national security organizations. I look forward to working with Eric, Oshri and the entire Ondas organization to support the Company's global expansion and help develop the next generation of AI-enabled, multi-domain defense systems."

Barnea joins Ondas at a period of accelerating commercial momentum and expansion across its global defense businesses. The Company recently announced more than $70 million of new orders secured over a four-week period across unmanned ground systems, border security, counter-UAS, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and autonomous precision-strike technologies. This growing customer demand, together with Ondas' expanding portfolio of operating companies and technologies, increases the importance of coordinated product development and disciplined integration across the Ondas platform, areas that will be central to Barnea's mandate.

The Company has also introduced a unified systems of systems architecture designed to connect air defense, aerial intelligence, ground robotics, loitering mission systems, sensors, communications and AI-powered command software. Ondas presented this strategy at Eurosatory 2026 under its "Autonomy at First Contact" vision, describing an operational architecture designed to sense, decide, orchestrate, execute and assess missions across multiple domains. Barnea's experience transforming a large security organization around advanced technology, operational priorities and rapidly changing threats is expected to support this next stage of Ondas' development. His role will extend beyond advising on individual technologies and will focus on helping the Company establish a coordinated strategy across its businesses, management teams and technology segments.

"David's experience is exceptionally relevant to what we are building at Ondas," said Oshri Lugassy, Co-CEO of Ondas Autonomous Systems. "Modern defense organizations need more than individual drones, sensors or software products. They need integrated systems that can collect intelligence, understand threats, support decisions and coordinate autonomous action across air, ground and other operational environments. David has direct experience leading an organization through technological and operational transformation during a period of active conflict," Lugassy continued. "His understanding of AI, intelligence, communications, technology development and complex operational requirements will help us connect the capabilities across Ondas, establish clear development priorities and accelerate the delivery of integrated systems to customers around the world."

Before joining the Mossad, Barnea served in the Israel Defense Forces' elite Sayeret Matkal special operations unit. He later earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from the New York Institute of Technology and an MBA in finance from Pace University. Barnea began his private-sector career in mergers and acquisitions at a leading Israeli investment bank. In 1995, he left the private sector to enter public service and subsequently held a wide range of operational, command and executive leadership roles during his approximately 30-year intelligence career.

As Mossad Director, Barnea worked closely with Israeli prime ministers, senior government officials, military leaders and intelligence counterparts around the world on national security, regional stability, counterterrorism and strategic policy. He also played an important role in strengthening international intelligence partnerships and security cooperation. Barnea was appointed to lead Israel's hostage-negotiation efforts with international partners while continuing to oversee the Mossad's broader global mission.

Barnea's position with Ondas is a private-sector role entirely separate from his former public service. Ondas has no direct or indirect relationship with the Mossad, and Barnea will not use or disclose classified, confidential or otherwise restricted government information in connection with his responsibilities at the Company.

About Ondas Inc.

Ondas Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS) is a leading provider of autonomous systems, robotics, and mission-critical technologies for defense, homeland security, public safety, critical infrastructure, and industrial markets. The Company develops and deploys integrated unmanned and autonomous platforms across air, ground, and stratospheric environments, including autonomous drone systems, counter-UAS technologies, robotic ground systems, advanced unmanned aircraft and propulsion solutions, demining and engineering systems, and integrated sensing and communications technologies designed to support intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, security, and operational missions in complex environments. Ondas' solutions are deployed globally by government, defense, and commercial customers to protect infrastructure, borders, transportation networks, personnel, and strategic assets.

For additional information on Ondas Inc., visit www.ondas.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

Contacts

IR Contact for Ondas Inc.

888-657-2377

ir@ondas.com

Media Contact for Ondas Inc.

Escalate PR

ondas@escalatepr.com

Preston Grimes

Marketing Manager, Ondas Inc.

preston.grimes@ondas.com

SOURCE: Ondas Inc.

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