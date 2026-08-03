Hotcoin today announced the publication of its Proof of Reserves report for June 2026. The report shows approximately US$137.4 million in reserve assets, with Bitcoin and Ethereum representing approximately half of total reserves and major stablecoins accounting for more than 42 percent. Reserve coverage above 100 percent was reported for the major crypto assets and stablecoins included in the disclosure. The remaining share of reported reserves, representing approximately 8 percent of the total, consisted of other digital assets supported by the platform.





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The full Proof of Reserves report is published on Hotcoin's exchange profile on CoinMarketCap, available at coinmarketcap.com/exchanges/hotcoin-global, alongside additional information about the platform's reported trading volume, listed markets, and regulatory registrations.

A Proof of Reserves report typically lists the wallet addresses associated with an exchange's disclosed holdings for each asset, allowing external parties to independently verify balances using public blockchain explorers, alongside a coverage ratio comparing reported reserves against estimated user liabilities for each asset category. Hotcoin's June 2026 report follows this general approach, listing reserve holdings, wallet information, and coverage ratios by asset. A coverage ratio above 100 percent indicates that disclosed reserves for that asset exceeded the corresponding user liabilities at the time the report was prepared. As with any point in time report, the disclosure reflects reserve assets as of the stated date and does not constitute a comprehensive audit of liabilities or overall solvency.

Hotcoin publishes its Proof of Reserves report on a recurring basis as part of its ongoing disclosure practices. Each report follows the same general format used in prior periods, so that reserve information can be compared consistently from one disclosure to the next. Hotcoin stated that it intends to continue publishing these reports on a regular basis going forward, alongside its existing regulatory registrations. The CoinMarketCap listing is updated alongside each new disclosure, providing a consistent reference point for users tracking the exchange's reserve information over time.

According to the company, Hotcoin has operated continuously since 2017 and serves more than 8 million users across over 120 countries and regions. The platform provides spot trading, futures, margin trading, copy trading, and the Hotcoin Earn wealth management service. Its futures and margin products support leveraged positions across a range of supported trading pairs, its copy trading feature allows users to allocate funds toward positions taken by other traders on the platform, and Hotcoin Earn offers both fixed term and flexible yield products.

Its operating entity is registered with the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC), the Australian government agency responsible for anti money laundering and counter terrorism financing regulation. Digital currency exchange providers operating in Australia are required to hold this registration under the country's Anti Money Laundering and Counter Terrorism Financing Act. Hotcoin's operating entity is also registered with the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), a bureau of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, as a Money Services Business, a registration category that carries obligations related to customer identification, transaction monitoring, and reporting under the Bank Secrecy Act. In South Korea, Hotcoin is a compliance member of the CODE VASP Alliance, an industry body focused on compliance standards for virtual asset service providers.

Hotcoin has stated that it maintains a combination of cold storage and hot wallet arrangements for managing user funds, with cold storage used for the substantial majority of reserve holdings, consistent with common industry practice for custodying digital assets. Hot wallet balances are maintained at levels intended to support day to day withdrawal activity, with the remainder held in cold storage. The company stated that access to cold storage keys is restricted to a limited number of authorized personnel as part of its internal security procedures.

Executive Commentary

"This report reflects our reserve position as of June 2026 and is part of our regular disclosure schedule," said Blake, CEO of Hotcoin. "We publish these reports on a recurring basis so that users can review our reserve holdings and coverage ratios directly, alongside our existing regulatory registrations."

About Hotcoin

Hotcoin is a cryptocurrency exchange that has operated since 2017, offering spot trading, futures, margin trading, copy trading, and the Hotcoin Earn wealth management service to users across more than 120 countries and regions. Its operating entity is registered with AUSTRAC in Australia, registered with FinCEN as a Money Services Business in the United States, and is a compliance member of South Korea's CODE VASP Alliance. Additional information about Hotcoin's products, registrations, and Proof of Reserves history is available through the company's official channels.

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Source: GRW