Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2026) - Boss Group International announced that Senior M&A Advisor Nick Arnheim has earned the Certified Business Intermediary (CBI) designation from the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) and received multiple industry honors recognizing his 2025 transaction performance.

Among the recognitions are the IBBA Platinum Chairman's Circle Award, inclusion on Business Brokers of Florida's 2026 list of the Top 50 Business Brokers in Florida, and designation as a Million Dollar+ Producer. Together, these honors recognize Arnheim's transaction performance during the 2025 calendar year while marking another professional milestone for Boss Group International's advisory team.

In addition to these honors, Arnheim earned the Certified Business Intermediary designation, a professional credential awarded by the International Business Brokers Association to business intermediaries who meet established requirements for education, transaction experience, and professional standards. Arnheim also holds the Certified Mergers & Acquisitions Professional designation, adding to the professional qualifications within Boss Group International's advisory team.





Boss Group International Announces Nick Arnheim CBI Designation and 2025 Industry Honors



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The announcement comes at a time when many privately held business owners are evaluating succession planning, retirement, and ownership transition strategies. Across a wide range of industries, more companies are preparing for changes in ownership, making business sales increasingly complex and requiring careful planning. In this environment, professional education and recognized industry credentials continue to support advisors as they guide business owners through each stage of the sale process.

Boss Group International said Arnheim's designation and industry recognition reflect the firm's continued investment in professional development and maintaining a highly qualified advisory team. Reflecting on the recognition, Nick Arnheim said the honors reflect the trust clients have placed in him and reinforce his commitment to helping business owners pursue strong outcomes when selling their companies.

As more business owners prepare for ownership transitions, Boss Group International remains committed to providing business sale and M&A advisory services throughout Florida. Additional information about the company and its services is available through Boss Group International's Google Business Profile.



About Boss Group International

Boss Group International is an Orlando, Florida-based business brokerage and mergers and acquisitions advisory firm serving owners of privately held businesses throughout Florida. The firm works with upper-main-street and lower-middle-market companies, providing advisory services that include business valuations, exit planning, confidential marketing, buyer qualification, negotiations, due diligence coordination, and transaction support through closing.



Email: hello@bossgi.com





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Source: GetFeatured