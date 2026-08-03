MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Information disclosed in accordance with Listing Rule 15.6.8
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 03
For immediate release
3 August May 2026
MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC (the "Company")
LEI: 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20
Information disclosed in accordance with Listing Rule 15.6.8
In accordance with Listing Rule 15.6.8 the Company confirms that, as at the close of business on 31 July 2026, it had a portfolio investment in Hansa Investment Company Limited, a company which does not itself have a stated investment policy that limits its investments in other listed closed-ended funds to no more than 15% of its gross assets.
For and on behalf of
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
For further information, please contact:
Mark Pope
Frostrow Capital LLP
Tel: 020 3008 4913