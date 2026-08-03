Subaru of America: Subaru Loves Learning Initiative Supports Over 1 Million Students in High-Needs Schools With Classroom Supply Funding Through AdoptAClassroom.org

Subaru remains the largest corporate supporter of AdoptAClassroom.org through six years of partnership

93% of teachers have students whose families cannot afford school supplies, leading teachers to spend an average of $895 out-of-pocket each year

More than 630 Subaru retailers nationwide will provide teachers with funding to purchase essential classroom supplies

CAMDEN, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / August 3, 2026 / Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today announced that in its sixth year as the largest corporate supporter of AdoptAClassroom.org, the Subaru Loves Learning initiative will have supported more than 1 million students nationwide. Together with more than 630 retailers, Subaru will provide teachers with funding to purchase essential classroom supplies and high-quality resources that support student success.

As the new school year approaches, affording basic classroom essentials remains a significant economic barrier for many families and educators alike. According to AdoptAClassroom.org, 93% of teachers have students whose families cannot afford school supplies, often prompting those educators to fill the gap themselves. The average teacher in the U.S. spends $895 of their own money each year on classroom materials, a figure that has risen nearly 50% since 2015. Through its commitment to being More Than a Car Company, Subaru is helping ease that burden by supporting classrooms nationwide and ensuring students and educators have the resources they need for a successful start to the school year.



The average teacher in the U.S. spends $895 of their own money each year on classroom materials. To help make a difference, Subaru of America and its retailers are providing funding through the Subaru Loves Learning initiative to teachers across the country to purchase essential classroom supplies through AdoptAClassroom.org, so students have what they need to start the year strong.

Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Subaru of America, Inc.: "Students and teachers in high-needs schools deserve access to the classroom resources they need to succeed, and our retailers continue to go above and beyond on their behalf in support of Subaru Loves Learning. As part of our efforts to deliver on the Subaru Love Promise, we are honored to have reached an incredible milestone of more than 1 million students over six years of partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org, helping classrooms in the communities we serve."

Many participating retailers will also donate curated school supply kits filled with local teachers' most-requested materials, and some will go a step further by providing flexible funding for special school and classroom projects. Additionally, Subaru Gear will donate $1 to AdoptAClassroom.org for every "Education" Badge of Ownership ordered, up to $2,000 total**, further reinforcing the automaker's mission to ensure that students and educators have what they need to start the school year strong.



Subaru of America and its retailers will provide funding to teachers across the country to purchase the school supplies and resources needed to help their students succeed. Many retailers will also donate curated school supply kits filled with local teachers' most-requested materials, and some will go even further by providing flexible funding for special school and classroom projects.

Ryan Jordan, Chief Executive Officer of AdoptAClassroom.org: "With the support of Subaru and its dedicated network of retailers, this initiative enables us to reach more students every year. As we celebrate our sixth year of partnership, we're proud to continue funding the essential classroom resources that too many schools across the country still lack. This enduring collaboration demonstrates the lasting impact that can be made when we come together to invest in the next generation."



In partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org, the Subaru Loves Learning initiative will support a total of more than 1 million students through 2026. Subaru of America and its retailers will once again provide funding to teachers across the country to purchase the school supplies and resources needed to help their students succeed.

Continuing its commitment to the Camden community, Subaru will adopt every pre-kindergarten classroom in eight schools within the Camden City School District (CCSD) as part of the 2026 program, supporting nearly 75 teachers. In addition to funding for essential classroom supplies, Subaru employees will volunteer their time to help these and other Camden teachers across the district prepare their classrooms to welcome students back for the new school year.



Subaru of America will kick off the 2026 Subaru Loves Learning initiative by adopting every pre-kindergarten classroom in eight schools within the Camden City School District, supporting nearly 75 teachers. In addition to funding for essential classroom supplies, Subaru employees will volunteer their time to help these and other Camden teachers across the district prepare their classrooms to welcome students back for the new school year.

To learn more about the Subaru Loves Learning initiative and its partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org, visit subaru.com/learning or follow SubaruLovesLearning on social media.

*High-need is defined as a school that has a Title I Schoolwide Program and/or a school where 40% or more of the student population qualifies for the Free or Reduced-Price Lunch Program.

**Maximum donation of $2,000. Donations apply to orders placed from 12:01 AM EDT Saturday, August 1st, 2026 through 11:59 PM EDT Monday, August 31st, 2026 through badgeofownership.com.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $340 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 115,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

About AdoptAClassroom.org

AdoptAClassroom.org is a national nonprofit that partners with donors to provide PreK-12 teachers with the resources and supplies their students need. Since 1998, AdoptAClassroom.org has raised $83+ million and equipped 7.8+ million students across the U.S. The 501(c)(3) organization holds the highest ratings from both Charity Navigator and Candid/GuideStar. For more information or to donate, please visit www.adoptaclassroom.org.

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Contacts:

Diane Anton

Subaru of America, Inc.

856-488-5093

danton@subaru.com

Adam Leiter

Subaru of America, Inc.

(856) 488-8668

aleiter@subaru.com



In its sixth year as the largest corporate supporter of AdoptAClassroom.org, the Subaru Loves Learning initiative will have supported more than 1 million students nationwide. Together with more than 630 retailers, Subaru of America will provide teachers with funding to purchase essential classroom supplies and high-quality resources that support student success

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SOURCE: Subaru of America

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/subaru-loves-learningr-initiative-supports-over-1-million-students-in-1200439