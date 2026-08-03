Wells Fargo & Company: Wells Fargo Foundation Awards $500,000 To Support Jerome Learners and Expand Rural Workforce Training Opportunities

JEROME, ID / ACCESS Newswire / August 3, 2026 / The College of Southern Idaho (CSI) Foundation is proud to announce a transformative $500,000 gift from the Wells Fargo Foundation to support workforce training and program expansion at the new LeRoy Craig CSI Jerome Center. The investment is part of Wells Fargo's Rural Initiative Tour and reflects a shared commitment to strengthening economic opportunity, workforce development, and educational access in rural communities.

"We are deeply grateful to the Wells Fargo Foundation for this significant investment in our region and the students we serve," said Erika Allen, Executive Director of the CSI Foundation. "This grant funding will help us strengthen workforce pathways, increase access to education and training, and support the continued growth of the LeRoy Craig CSI Jerome Center as a hub for opportunity and innovation in rural Idaho."

The generous contribution will help expand workforce and educational opportunities throughout the Magic Valley, enhancing CSI's ability to serve students, employers, and community members seeking in-demand skills, career advancement, and economic mobility.

"Wells Fargo is committed to helping the communities we support stay competitive, resilient, and rooted in opportunity," said Tim Rios, who leads Wells Fargo's rural philanthropy. "This funding is an investment in electricians, builders, technicians, entrepreneurs, and the future of rural Idaho. Economic growth depends on people being able to afford to live where they work so building a stronger workforce development program in Jerome can help people stay local and strengthen the regional housing supply with their skills."

A formal presentation of the $500,000 gift will take place during the LeRoy Craig CSI Jerome Center Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, taking place on August 14th, at 9:00 am. Wells Fargo Foundation representatives will join CSI leadership, community partners, elected officials, and supporters to celebrate the opening of the facility and the impact of this investment.

The ribbon cutting ceremony is open to the public, and community members are encouraged to attend and join in recognizing this important milestone for Jerome.

Media Contact:

Matt Hartgrave

Director of Marketing and Communication

mlhartgrave@csi.edu | 208-732-6333

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SOURCE: Wells Fargo & Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/wells-fargo-foundation-awards-500-000-to-support-jerome-learners-and-1200441