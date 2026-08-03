ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc.: Dan McGrath Named Chief Executive Officer of Harry Kahn Associates

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCQX: CNTM) ("ConnectM" or the "Company"), a technology company powering the physical layer of the AI economy, today announced that Daniel A. McGrath has been named Chief Executive Officer of Harry Kahn Associates, Inc. ("HKA"), the Company's built-in channel into U.S. defense and government. Mr. McGrath succeeds Will Mumma, who is retiring after a long career at HKA. HKA, acquired by ConnectM in April 2026, carries both of ConnectM's platforms, AI-Powered Logistics and AI Infrastructure, to military and federal customers.

Mr. Mumma has led HKA's relationship with the U.S. Naval Air Systems Command, a partnership that has continued without interruption since 1976, and has been central to building the company's standing across the defense industrial base. ConnectM thanks him for his years of leadership.

"Dan is exactly the right leader to take HKA into its next chapter," said Mr. Mumma. "He has the discipline this business requires and a real respect for what our customers expect from us. I am proud of what this team has built, and I am confident it is in good hands."

Mr. McGrath brings 35 years of experience leading public and private federal contracting businesses across information technology, engineering, and telecommunications services. He most recently served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Encentric, Inc., an IT managed services provider supporting defense and federal civilian agencies, and previously held cross-functional executive positions at Wintel Strategies, LS Technologies, Wyle Information Systems and RCM Technologies. His background includes successful pursuit, capture and execution of over $3.5B of funded prime contracts, and he holds an active Top Secret security clearance.

HKA has served the U.S. Naval Air Systems Command without interruption since 1976 and maintains ISO 9001:2015 certified technical data development processes. That standing, combined with longstanding relationships across the defense industrial base, positions HKA to carry ConnectM's commercial technologies, including Keen Labs' heat pump and battery storage platforms and the Decios logistics platform, into installation energy, sustainment, and base logistics applications.

"Will built HKA into the trusted supplier it is today, and all of us at ConnectM are grateful for his leadership," said Bhaskar Panigrahi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ConnectM. "Dan has spent his career building and running federal contracting organizations, and he understands both the compliance discipline this channel requires and how to translate a commercial technology into a program a government customer can actually buy. We are glad to have him building on Will's foundation."

"HKA has fifty years of earned credibility with a customer that does not extend trust lightly," said Mr. McGrath. "My job is to build the team and process to carry that standing further, and to be candid with our customers and partners about what we do well and where we still have work to do."

Mr. McGrath holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from St. Francis University.

About ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc.

ConnectM is a technology company powering the physical layer of the AI economy. We bring AI to two large, physical markets, logistics and energy infrastructure, with a built-in channel that carries both into U.S. defense and government, all on one shared data engine.

About Harry Kahn Associates, Inc.

Harry Kahn Associates, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ConnectM, has provided aerospace and ground-based equipment engineering development and sustainment support to the United States Department of Defense military service branches including the Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and Army without interruption since 1976 under an ISO 9001:2015 certified quality system. HKA serves as ConnectM's built-in channel into U.S. Department of Defence and Federal Civilian Agencies.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding our future financial performance and our strategy, expansion plans, future operations, future operating results, estimated revenues, losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "continue," "project" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we disclaim any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. We caution you that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. In addition, we caution you that the forward-looking statements regarding the Company contained in this press release are subject to the risks and uncertainties described in the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and ConnectM is under no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc.

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