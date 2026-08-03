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WKN: A3DAF6 | ISIN: US5626942081 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
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MCAP INC Chart 1 Jahr
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MCAP INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
03.08.2026 15:20 Uhr
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MCAP Inc. Reports EPS of $0.18 for 2Q 2026

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MCAP Inc. (OTC: MCAP), a financial technology and electronic securities market maker, today reported earnings of $0.18 per share. Quarterly revenue was $29.6mm resulting in quarterly EBITDA of $6.5mm.

MCAP continues to expand through its investment in customer relationships, application software development, securities execution platforms and diversification of business lines. The Company also seeks additional M&A opportunities that are aligned with the Company's core competencies in order to increase long-term shareholder value.

About MCAP Inc.

MCAP Inc. is a U.S. based public holding company owning subsidiaries and investments in various companies. The Company's principal focus is financial technology businesses that conduct business globally. The Company owns, develops, and invests in the electronic market making and execution sector, securities trading technologies, and alternative trading platforms.

Please visit our website: www.MCAPtech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. The matters discussed in this news release involve goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE MCAP Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.