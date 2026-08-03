J.F. Lehman & Company: Atlas Air Worldwide Completes Strategic Investment in Air Atlanta

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Air Worldwide ("Atlas"), the world's leader in outsourced aviation logistics and a portfolio company of investment affiliates of J.F. Lehman & Company ("JFLCO"), is pleased to announce the completion of its strategic investment in Air Atlanta, a leading global provider of aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance ("ACMI") and aircraft management services.

Atlas has acquired a 49% minority equity interest in Air Atlanta, establishing a strategic partnership that expands Atlas' global operating platform and enhances its access to widebody capacity in key international markets. Air Atlanta will continue to operate under its existing leadership team and operating structure, with the continuing Air Atlanta management team retaining a 51% controlling interest in the airline operating companies.

Atlas, through its Titan Aviation Holdings subsidiary, has also acquired the aircraft owned by the Air Atlanta group of companies and will lease the aircraft back to the Air Atlanta airline companies for continued operation. Air Atlanta currently operates a fleet of 14 widebody freighters, including Boeing 747 and 777 aircraft, as well as four passenger 777 aircraft.

"We are pleased to complete our previously announced strategic investment in Air Atlanta and welcome the Air Atlanta team as a valued partner," said Michael Steen, Chief Executive Officer. "This milestone reflects our shared commitment to delivering exceptional service to customers and supporting the long-term success of both organizations."

Alex Harman, a Director of Atlas and Managing Partner at JFLCO, added, "This strategic partnership brings together two highly regarded operators with complementary capabilities and represents another meaningful step in Atlas' disciplined growth strategy. We are excited to support the Air Atlanta team as we build upon that foundation and pursue the significant opportunities ahead."

About Atlas

Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) is the world's leader in outsourced aviation logistics. AAWW is the parent company of its principal operating subsidiary, Atlas Air, Inc., and several affiliates related to Titan's dry leasing services, and Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. With approximately 5,000 employees, the AAWW companies serve a diversified customer roster across the global supply chain in more than 300 destinations in 90+ countries. Together, they operate the world's largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767 and Airbus A350F (coming in 2029) freighters.

To learn more, visit www.atlasairworldwide.com.

About J.F. Lehman & Company, Inc.

Founded in 1992, J.F. Lehman & Company focuses exclusively on investing in the aerospace, defense, government, maritime, environmental and infrastructure industries. The firm has over $9 billion in AUM across its private equity and credit strategies and offices in New York and Washington, D.C.

www.jflpartners.com

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