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WKN: A3D662 | ISIN: GB00BMX3W479 | Ticker-Symbol: 6MB0
Frankfurt
03.08.26 | 08:05
1,930 Euro
-8,96 % -0,190
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0602,10017:30
Dow Jones News
03.08.2026 16:33 Uhr
234 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Shares Admitted to Trading and Total Voting Rights

DJ Shares Admitted to Trading and Total Voting Rights 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) 
Shares Admitted to Trading and Total Voting Rights 
03-Aug-2026 / 15:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                                                              Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN) 
 
3 August 2026 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (the "Company") 

Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
 
Shares Admitted to Trading and Total Voting Rights 

During the period 1 July 2026 to 31 July 2026, Metro Bank Holdings PLC has admitted the following shares to trading, 
which are fungible with all other ordinary shares of GBP0.000001 already admitted to trading. The shares below have been 
admitted under an existing block admission to trading in relation to the Company's employee share schemes. 
 
Regulated Market    ISIN       Number of shares admitted to trading Total number of shares admitted to 
                                       trading 
 
 
London Stock Exchange  GB00BMX3W479   14,534                673,619,658

Therefore, Metro Bank Holdings PLC had 673,619,658 ordinary shares of GBP0.000001 in issue, each with voting rights on 31 July 2026. Metro Bank Holdings PLC holds no shares in treasury.

The above figure of 673,619,658 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, Metro Bank Holdings PLC under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

This announcement is in conformity with DTR 5.6.1 and PRM 1.6.4.

Enquiries

Metro Bank Holdings PLC

Clare Gilligan

Company Secretary +44 (0) 2034028385

ENDS

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank provides corporate, commercial and SME banking and specialist mortgage lending, alongside retail and private banking services. Metro Bank offers relationship banking through a network of 78 stores in the UK, telephone banking from UK-based contact centres and digital banking via mobile app and online.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of the Metro Bank group.

Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. 'Metrobank' is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC. Eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme, refer to www.fscs.org.uk.

Metro Bank is an independent UK bank - it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BMX3W479 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:     MTRO 
LEI Code:   984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
Sequence No.: 438423 
EQS News ID:  2376476 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2376476&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2026 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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