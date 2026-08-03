Zensar Technologies: Zensar registered 1.1% sequential constant currency revenue growth for Q1FY27

PUNE, India, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zensar Technologies, a leading Experience, Engineering and Engagement solutions company, announced its consolidated financial results for its first quarter, ending June 30, 2026, of the fiscal year 2026-2027.

Financial Highlights:

In Q1FY27, the company posted revenue of $159.5M, sequential quarter constant currency growth of 1.1%. In INR terms this performance reflects a quarterly YoY growth of 8.9% and QoQ growth of 4.0%.

?In Q1FY27, the company reported Profit after tax at 12.2% of revenue, QoQ decrease of 220 bps.

?The company reported net cash and cash equivalents of $317.5M at the end of Q1FY27, reflecting a YoY increase of 0.6%.

?Banking and Financial Services registered a QoQ revenue growth of 8.3% and quarterly YoY growth of 14.7% in constant currency.

Healthcare and Life Sciences registered a QoQ revenue decline of 3.8% and quarterly YoY decline of 8.7% in constant currency.

Manufacturing and Consumer Services registered a QoQ revenue decline of 2.3% and quarterly YoY decline of 3.4% in constant currency.

Telecommunication, Media and Technology registered a QoQ revenue decline of 9.1% and quarterly YoY decline of 28.0% in constant currency.

US region registered a QoQ revenue growth of 2.5% and quarterly YoY decline of 3.7% in constant currency.

Europe region registered a QoQ revenue decline of 1.4% and quarterly YoY growth of 3.0% in constant currency.

Africa region registered a QoQ revenue decline of 1.4% and quarterly YoY decline of 0.8% in constant currency.

Manish Tandon, CEO and Managing Director, Zensar, said, "Q1FY27 marked a strong start to the year, we delivered 1.1% sequential quarter constant-currency revenue growth on the back of broad-based volume gains, despite a challenging macroeconomic environment. Banking and Financial Services remained our largest growth engine, contributing 48.8% of our revenue. Looking ahead, we remain committed to driving profitable growth, maintaining the strength of our balance sheet, and creating sustained value for our clients and shareholders through disciplined execution, operational resilience, and continued investment in future-ready capabilities.

Today, clients are looking for technology partners who can help translate their AI ambitions into measurable business outcomes. At Zensar, we bring together deep domain expertise, strong engineering capabilities, and AI-native solutions to help enterprises modernize faster, drive greater operational efficiency, and build more resilient digital businesses."

Pulkit Bhandari, CFO, Zensar, commenting on the Q1FY27 performance, said, "Our revenue for the quarter stood at $159.5 million, with a sequential growth of 1.1% in constant currency terms. EBITDA for the quarter stood at 14.6%, sequential drop of 150bps. Profitability was largely impacted due to transition & early-stage execution for the large deal.

Industry is facing prolonged decision cycles, slower project mobilization, and continued restraint in discretionary technology investments. In this tough environment, our large deal win has strengthened our positioning, opening access to high-value, strategic programs and enabling us to compete more effectively in complex enterprise engagements."

Significant Wins in Q1FY27:

Grants lifecycle modernization through a cloud-native, AI-assisted grants management platform powered by ZenseAI accelerators for a leading US property insurer

Payments and settlement operations optimization enabled by AI-assisted support and service consolidation across platforms for a global energy leader

Enterprise AI agent governance enabled via an AI-powered monitoring platform and agent observability dashboard for a leading American department store holding company

Enterprise AI adoption acceleration through ZenseAI HR roadmap expansion and AI-native SAP modernization for one of the largest fashion retailers in Africa

Guidewire cloud modernization enabled through ZenseAI.GW accelerators and AI-native delivery for a leading U.S. property and casualty insurer

AI-powered deduction audit and analytics platform for revenue recovery optimization for a leading book distributor and supply chain solutions provider

Awards and Recognitions in Q1FY27:

I. Analyst Recognitions

Zensar was recognized as a Leader in Everest Group's Guidewire Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2026

Zensar was recognized as Major Contender in Everest Group's Oracle Cloud Applications Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2026

Zensar was ranked 20th in Everest Group's Top 50 Store Services Providers 2026

Zensar was recognized as an Aspirant in Everest Group's Healthcare Payer Digital Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2026

II. Industry Awards

Zensar ranked #6 in India's 'Best Companies to Work For 2026' by Great Place to Work; Ranked #1 in IT Services sector

Zensar South Africa was recognised as a Proudly South African Member for driving local skills development and economic empowerment

Zensar won Diamond Award in Energy Management at the iNFHRA Corporate Excellence Conference & Awards 2026

Zensar was recognized as an Industry Mover by the CSA (Corporate Sustainability Assessment) conducted by S&P Global and has been featured in the prestigious Sustainability Yearbook 2025.

Safe Harbour

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