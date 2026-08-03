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ACCESS Newswire
03.08.2026 16:38 Uhr
164 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Dignity Health Sports Park Partners With Girls Inc. Los Angeles to Expand Career Pathways for the Next Generation of Female Leaders

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 3, 2026 / As part of its commitment to expanding opportunity and empowering future generations, AEG's Dignity Health Sports Park welcomed 48 students from Girls Inc. Los Angeles for a career exploration experience designed to introduce young women to professional opportunities across the sports and entertainment industry.

Representing Bethune Middle School, Marina del Rey Middle School, Bret Harte Preparatory Middle School, and Venice High School, students ages 12 to 18 participated in a candid discussion with female leaders from Dignity Health Sports Park and the LA Galaxy. Through conversations focused on career journeys, leadership, and professional development, students gained insights into a wide range of fields, including community affairs, creative content, digital media, team operations, and event management.

The experience provided meaningful exposure to career paths that young women may not traditionally consider, while creating opportunities to connect directly with professionals whose journeys demonstrate the value of perseverance, mentorship, and leadership.

In addition to the panel discussion, participants received a behind-the-scenes tour of Dignity Health Sports Park, gaining firsthand insight into the teams and professionals who help deliver world-class sports and entertainment experiences for millions of fans each year.

The program reflects AEG and Dignity Health Sports Park's broader commitment to investing in youth development and expanding access to career exploration opportunities that build confidence, broaden aspirations, and create pathways to future success. By connecting students with industry leaders and real-world workplace experiences, AEG aims to inspire the next generation of innovators, storytellers, creators, and leaders who will help shape the future of sports and entertainment.

Find more stories and multimedia from AEG at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: AEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/about-aeg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/dignity-health-sports-park-partners-with-girls-inc.-los-angeles-to-expand-career-pathways-fo-1200461

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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