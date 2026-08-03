Leidos Holdings, Inc.: Leidos continues to strengthen U.S. Navy's secure intelligence operations

RESTON, Va., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) will continue modernizing the infrastructure underpinning secure naval intelligence systems worldwide through a recent contract worth up to $64.8 million from the Office of Naval Intelligence.

The agreement, which is for a base year with four option years, advances work Leidos has performed since 2021 and will help improve operational reliability, secure information sharing and accelerate technology integration for the Hopper Global Communications Center (GCC).

"Modern intelligence operations depend on digital infrastructure that performs securely and reliably across the globe," said Chad Haferbier, senior vice president of Decision Advantage at Leidos. "We are helping the Office of Naval Intelligence modernize that foundation so trusted information reaches warfighters faster."

The Hopper GCC provides IT services that rapidly disseminate intelligence to decision makers in the Navy and across the Department of War. Its systems manage some of the military's most highly controlled information.

This work advances Leidos' NorthStar 2030 strategy by strengthening two of the company's core growth pillars, cyber and mission & digital solutions, while delivering secure, resilient capabilities in support of national security.

About Leidos

Leidos is an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with approximately 50,000 global employees, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $17.2 billion for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2026. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2026, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

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SOURCE Leidos Holdings, Inc.