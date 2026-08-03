EQS-News: B2i Digital, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

Gold, Critical Minerals, Hydrogen, and AI: Companies Present at the August 5-6 OTCQB Virtual Investor Conference



03.08.2026 / 17:17 CET/CEST

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Gold Camps, Hydrogen Wells, AI Agents, and Clinical Pipelines on One Venture Market Meet With Management Teams From OTCQB Venture Market Companies, Many Dual-Listed on the ASX, TSX, TSX Venture Exchange, CSE, and AQSE NEW YORK, NY - August 3, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - B2i Digital, Inc. invites investors to its latest Featured Conference: the OTCQB Virtual Investor Conference, taking place Wednesday and Thursday, August 5-6, 2026. B2i Digital, as the Official Marketing Partner, brings the two-day event into its ecosystem. A distribution and media engine drives a qualified audience to the presentations and the meetings that follow. Unlike the sector-focused events in the series, this conference is organized around the OTCQB Venture Market itself. Gold, silver, and critical minerals anchor the agenda, with natural hydrogen, artificial intelligence software, clinical-stage biotechnology, and specialty construction materials rounding out the two days. Every presenting company trades on the OTCQB Venture Market. Each company has 30 minutes for a live presentation and Q&A. One-on-one meetings can be requested through the conference platform, and replays are posted to the B2i Digital and OTC Markets YouTube channels. Before, during, and after both days, B2i amplifies the event across its platform. That puts these venture-stage companies in front of more than 1.7 million retail and institutional market participants. It is the same visibility engine that has carried presenting companies From Marketing to Meetings? at more than 120 investor conferences. "I think like an investor, an investment banker, and a marketer all at once, and the three rarely agree on anything except this: nothing beats hearing a CEO answer a question they didn't script. The OTCQB Venture Market is where growth stories get written early, and for two days investors can question the authors directly, from gold exploration in the Northwest Territories to conversational AI in Vancouver," said David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital. For more details: https://b2idigital.com/vic-august-5th-and-6th-otcqb-virtual-investor-conference Presenting Companies as of August 3, 2026 (subject to change) Wednesday, August 5

11:00 AM ET: Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

12:00 PM ET: Pecoy Copper Corp.

12:30 PM ET: Tocvan Ventures Corp.

1:00 PM ET: Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. Thursday, August 6 9:00 AM ET: Sparc Technologies Limited

9:30 AM ET: MDJM Ltd.

10:00 AM ET: Connecting Excellence Group Plc

10:30 AM ET: HyTerra Ltd.

11:00 AM ET: Bold Ventures, Inc.

11:30 AM ET: Green Bridge Metals Corporation

12:00 PM ET: Thunder Gold Corp.

12:30 PM ET: SalesCloser Technologies Ltd.

1:00 PM ET: Star Gold Corp.

1:30 PM ET: Valor Gold Corp.

2:30 PM ET: Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc.

3:00 PM ET: LibertyStream Infrastructure Partners Inc.

3:30 PM ET: Avanti Gold Corp.

4:00 PM ET: Cematrix Corp. For registration and company profiles, please visit: https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com/wcc/eh/4814904/category/149947/august-6th-otcqb-virtual-investor-conference?utm_source=b2i&utm_medium=marketing&utm_campaign=0806AugOTCQBVIC Throughout the year, Virtual Investor Conferences feature public companies from exchanges worldwide, including NYSE, Nasdaq, TSX, TSXV, CSE, ASX, LSE, and the OTC Markets. Virtual Investor Conferences is an OTC Markets Group Inc. property. About B2i Digital, Inc. B2i Digital, Inc. is The Capital Markets Matchmaker?, connecting public companies, investor conferences, and capital markets advisors with a proprietary network of more than 1.7 million retail and institutional market participants. Its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs run on media B2i owns, web, video, social, and email, amplified by national newswire syndication. The firm has supported the public companies at more than 120 investor conferences From Marketing to Meetings?. B2i Digital was founded in 2021 by former Maxim Group investment banker and Chief Marketing Officer David Shapiro. B2i Digital Contact Information David Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer

B2i Digital, Inc.

https://b2idigital.com

212.579.4844 Office

david@b2idigital.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidshapironyc B2i Digital Social Media https://www.linkedin.com/company/b2i-digital

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https://bsky.app/profile/b2idigital.bsky.social About Virtual Investor Conferences Virtual Investor Conferences is the proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to meet directly with investors online. VIC offers companies efficient access to a broad investor audience through live presentations, Q&A sessions, and one-on-one meetings. Investors benefit from direct access to executive management teams and the ability to view presentations live or on demand. Virtual Investor Conferences Contact Information OTC Markets Group Inc.

Virtual Investor Conferences

www.virtualinvestorconferences.com

info@virtualinvestorconferences.com Disclosure & Disclaimer B2i Digital, Inc. is the Official Marketing Partner of Virtual Investor Conferences. Content related to any specific company referenced in this release was provided by that company, approved by that company, or obtained from publicly available sources. B2i Digital, Inc. has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information, and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to its accuracy. This content is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, nor should it be relied upon as the basis for any investment decision. B2i Digital, Inc. is not a registered broker-dealer, investment adviser, or financial adviser, and nothing herein should be construed as investment, legal, tax, or accounting advice. Readers should consult their own advisers and conduct their own due diligence before making any investment decision. View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: B2i Digital, Inc.





03.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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