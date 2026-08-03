Colorado Springs, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2026) - Around The Clock today announced its continued expansion across Southern Colorado as the company strengthens its customer-first approach, invests in employee development, and builds on recent operational growth alongside sister companies Iron Shield Roofing and Infinite Capital Consulting. Led by founder Jose Anon, the organization continues expanding its services while maintaining a focus on transparency, accountability, and long-term customer relationships.





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The announcement reflects the company's continued commitment to raising standards within the home service industry through operational excellence, leadership development, and community engagement. As demand for trusted home service providers continues to grow, Around The Clock is focused on scaling responsibly while preserving the culture and customer experience that have contributed to its continued momentum.

"Our goal has never been simply to grow faster," said Jose Anon, founder of Around The Clock. "The objective is to build organizations that homeowners trust, employees are proud to work for, and communities are proud to support. When people come first, growth becomes the natural outcome."

Building Companies Designed for Long-Term Value

Around The Clock provides HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and indoor comfort services throughout Southern Colorado, emphasizing responsive service, transparent communication, and dependable workmanship. The company continues investing in systems and team development designed to strengthen customer relationships and support sustainable growth.

Iron Shield Roofing complements that mission by providing residential and commercial roofing solutions, including roof replacement, storm restoration, and customer education to help property owners make informed decisions.

Infinite Capital Consulting extends the company's leadership philosophy by working with contractors across the country to improve operations, strengthen leadership teams, and develop long-term business strategies.

Together, the three companies operate under a shared mission of improving customer experiences, supporting employee development, and helping raise expectations throughout the home service industry.

Growth Without Compromising Standards





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As Around The Clock continues expanding, maintaining service quality remains a central focus. The company has continued refining its operational systems, investing in employee training, and strengthening leadership to ensure customers receive consistent service while supporting long-term business growth.

Company leadership believes transparency and accountability remain essential in an industry where homeowners rely heavily on trust when selecting service providers.

"Our reputation is built one interaction at a time," Anon said. "Every customer deserves honesty, professionalism, and the confidence that we'll do what we say we're going to do."

Investing in People and Communities

Employee development continues to be a key priority across the organization. Around The Clock has invested in leadership development and career advancement opportunities while supporting initiatives that strengthen both company culture and customer service.

The companies also remain active in community outreach, participating in initiatives that provide heating assistance and essential home services to families in need. Company leadership views community involvement as an important part of building long-term relationships beyond the services provided.

Recent Recognition Reflects Continued Momentum

As the organization continues growing, both the company and its leadership have received industry recognition for operational excellence and business performance. Recent milestones include Jose Anon's recognition as a Colorado Companies to Watch Finalist and recipient of a Global Recognition Award. The businesses have also been featured by regional and industry publications highlighting company growth, customer service initiatives, and community outreach efforts.

"Recognition is meaningful because it reflects the work our entire team puts in every day," Anon said. "The real achievement is creating organizations that consistently serve customers well and provide opportunities for our employees to succeed."

Looking Ahead

Looking forward, Around The Clock plans to continue expanding its operations throughout Southern Colorado while preserving the values that have guided the company's growth. Iron Shield Roofing and Infinite Capital Consulting are also expected to continue expanding their respective operations while supporting homeowners, contractors, and businesses through customer-focused solutions and leadership development.

According to company leadership, future growth will remain centered on operational excellence, employee development, customer satisfaction, and responsible expansion.

"Businesses create their greatest impact when they improve people's lives," Anon said. "If we can continue building companies that employees are proud to represent, customers confidently recommend, and communities genuinely value, then we've accomplished something far more meaningful than growth alone."

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307603

Source: BrandingBuzz.Agency