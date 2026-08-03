Ci Design, Inc. is expanding its international presence with the opening of a new office in the heart of London. The new international hub will strengthen the award-winning architecture firm's reach while working collaboratively with its seven U.S. offices in Baltimore, Maryland; Boston, Massachusetts; Dallas, Texas; the DC Metro area; Greenville, South Carolina; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Marlboro, New Jersey.

"We chose London as a strategic gateway to the UK, Europe, and other international markets," said Christopher M. Ladd, Vice President and COO of Ci. "These regions are experiencing tremendous growth in our core practice areas, particularly Mission Critical and Science Technology. Establishing a presence in London allows us to better support our existing clients, expand our international talent, and build lasting partnerships with industry leaders around the world."

Founded in 2009 by Christopher M. Ladd and John Larsen, Ci began as a small firm with a handful of employees in Baltimore and Boston. Today, the firm has grown to more than 150 professionals and delivers innovative design solutions to a diverse portfolio of regional, national, and international clients.

The new London office is located in Moor Place within the City of London's Financial District-the historic Square Mile that has served as one of the world's leading centers of commerce and innovation for centuries.

"Establishing our office in London's historic commercial district positions us at the center of one of the world's most influential business communities," said John Larsen, President and CEO of Ci. "Our firm first established itself as 'Concepts International,' Ci for short, with an international presence through projects in Dubai. We're excited to build on that foundation as we enter this next phase of growth. The success of our U.S. offices has created the opportunity to expand globally once again, allowing us to better serve clients wherever their projects take them."

Ci's expanding international footprint complements its nationally recognized expertise in Mission Critical, Science Technology, Industrial Manufacturing, and Mixed-Use Residential. The firm's multidisciplinary team delivers comprehensive services in architecture, planning, interiors, procurement, lab and manufacturing planning, experiential graphics and branding, and landscape design, helping clients transform complex ideas into innovative, high-performing environments across the globe.

Ci Design, Inc., Moor Place, 1 Fore Street Avenue, Suite 02157, London, EC2Y 9DT, UK

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260803025389/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Maya Gacina

Director of Marketing

Ci Design, Inc.

mgacina@ci-designinc.com.

