Oxford Bank Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2026 Operating Results

OXFORD, Mich., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxford Bank Corporation ("the Company") (OTCQX: OXBC), the holding company for Oxford Bank ("the Bank"), today announced operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.
The Company reported consolidated net income of $2.71 million, or $1.09 per weighted average share, for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $2.78 million, or $1.13 per share, for the same period one year ago and $1.53 million, or $0.62 per share, in the first quarter of 2026.
Chairman, President and CEO David Lamb commented, "Balance sheet trends during the second quarter reflect the normalized growth expectations for our business. Deposits increased $29 million and loans grew $21 million during the quarter, reflecting continued momentum across our Company. This growth is driven by our team's ability to build deep client relationships that foster long-term loyalty and attract higher-value banking relationships. The strength of the Oxford Bank brand continues to support successful expansion into attractive growth niches, including municipal banking and small business lending."
Core Earnings, Credit Quality, and Lending Activity
"From an operating standpoint, our lending businesses produced another exceptional quarter," Lamb continued. "Oxford Commercial Finance loans and leases reached a record $147 million at June 30, 2026, demonstrating continued demand for the business line's specialized financing solutions. Conventional commercial lending originations also performed well as teams converted strong pipelines into new client relationships while maintaining discipline around underwriting, pricing, and deposit relationship requirements. Growth in conventional commercial balances was moderated by the timing of several planned relationship exits and loan payoffs."
"Importantly, earning asset yields continued to increase at a pace that exceeded funding cost pressures. Average earning asset yields expanded to 7.15% during June compared with 6.93% during the prior quarter, supporting margin expansion and overall profitability."
Net interest income for the quarter increased $1.02 million, or 10%, compared to the same quarter in 2025 and increased $0.46 million, or 4%, from the first quarter of 2026. Net interest margin expanded to 4.97% year-to-date, compared with 4.79% in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting improving earning asset yields and continued balance sheet optimization. The benefit of higher asset yields more than offset modest increases in funding costs during the period.
Provision for credit losses totaled $0.24 million during the quarter, reflecting specific reserve allocations associated with certain nonperforming credits. Net recoveries of approximately $0.13 million partially offset the provision expense.
"Our Managed Asset team continues to perform exceptionally well," Lamb noted. "During the first six months of 2026, the team recovered approximately $232 thousand of previously charged-off balances, highlighting both the quality of our workout process and the value of our collateral management efforts. While a small number of nonperforming credits continue to require active management, we remain encouraged by both our collection results and the progress toward resolution."
Deposit Trends, Liquidity, and Funding
Total assets increased to $930.5 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $902.1 million at March 31, 2026, reflecting strong deposit growth and continued expansion of earning assets. Total deposits increased to $769.8 million at quarter-end, compared to $740.6 million at March 31, 2026.
Bank cost of funds increased modestly to 1.49% year-to-date, compared with 1.47% during the first quarter and 1.31% for full-year 2025. Retail branch deposits remain the foundation of the Bank's low-cost funding base, and the cost of these deposits has remained stable. Recent growth has been supplemented through higher-cost funding channels that now represent a larger proportion of the overall funding mix. The Bank's Municipal Banking platform continued to gain momentum during the quarter, growing to approximately $65 million in deposits at June 30, 2026.
"As the Bank continues to expand its earning asset base through disciplined lending, we anticipate funding costs will continue to increase at a modest pace," Lamb said. "In many of our core markets, Oxford Bank already maintains meaningful deposit market share, which naturally limits the pace of growth available through traditional retail channels alone. As a result, future funding growth will increasingly be supported by specialty deposit verticals, municipal banking relationships, and other strategic funding channels. Liquidity remains strong and continues to provide ample support for future growth opportunities."
Expense Trends and Operating Leverage
Noninterest expense increased compared to the prior-year period, reflecting continued investments in team, technology, treasury management infrastructure, and costs associated with managing and resolving certain distressed assets. During the quarter, the Bank incurred property taxes, carrying costs, and other expenditures related to foreclosed real estate and nonperforming assets.
"The Managed Asset team made meaningful progress during the quarter toward resolution of our largest foreclosed property exposure," Lamb said. "While these expenses negatively affect reported efficiency metrics in the short term, management believes the actions being taken are necessary to maximize recovery and reduce long-term risk exposure. Successfully resolving these assets should allow more of our expanding net interest income to flow through to shareholder earnings in future periods."
Capital and Shareholder Value
Total shareholders' equity increased to $113.5 million at June 30, 2026, representing book value per share of $45.58, compared to $44.85 at March 31, 2026. The increase reflects continued earnings generation and growth in retained capital.
The Bank's Tier 1 capital ratio was 13.19% at quarter-end and remained comfortably above regulatory well-capitalized thresholds, reflecting the strength of the balance sheet and providing capacity to support continued growth. We are actively working on capital management as current levels are too high.
Outlook
Lamb concluded, "Our second quarter results demonstrate the underlying earnings power of the franchise and the resilience of our relationship-based business model. Loan and deposit growth remained strong, earning asset yields improved, and net income returned to a more normalized level following first-quarter credit-related impacts."
"While work remains to resolve a small number of legacy problem assets, we remain confident in our ability to continue generating profitable growth, expanding shareholder value, and delivering long-term results consistent with the expectations we have established for the organization. Our team remains focused on deepening client relationships, maintaining disciplined credit standards, and building a stronger franchise for our shareholders, customers, employees, and communities."
Oxford Bank is a subsidiary of Oxford Bank Corporation, a registered holding company. It is the oldest commercial bank in Oakland County and operates seven full-service offices in Clarkston, Davison, Dryden, Lake Orion, Oakland Township, Ortonville, and Oxford, Michigan. The Bank also operates Customer Experience Centers in Ann Arbor, Macomb, and Rochester Hills, Michigan, with transactional services provided by Interactive Teller Machines only. In addition, Oxford Bank has business banking and commercial finance centers in Phoenix, AZ, Wixom, downtown Oxford, and Flint, Michigan. Founded in 1884, the Bank has operated continuously under local ownership and management for more than 140 years. For more information, visit www.oxfordbank.bank.
Except for historical information contained herein, certain matters discussed may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including changes in interest rates, economic conditions, regulatory policies, competitive factors, and other risks described in the Company's filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.
Contact:
David P. Lamb, Chairman, President & CEO
Phone: (248) 628-2533
Fax: (248) 969-7230
Oxford Bank Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
June 30
2026
2025
ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 39,008
$ 51,851
Interest bearing time deposits in banks
496
750
Investment Securities - Available-for-Sale
120,512
116,964
Investment Securities - Held-to-Maturity
585
1,160
Loans and Leases
722,911
635,007
Less: Allowance for credit losses
(9,657)
(7,293)
Net loans and leases
713,254
627,714
Premises and equipment, net
9,101
8,618
Other real estate owned, net
7,282
7,267
Goodwill
7,000
7,000
Bank-owned life insurance
11,788
11,398
Equipment on operating leases, net
4,091
2,596
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
17,415
24,187
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 930,532
$ 859,505
LIABILITIES:
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$ 273,602
$ 275,179
Interest-bearing
496,230
446,176
Total deposits
769,832
721,355
Borrowings
37,551
15,925
Accrued interest payable, taxes and other liabilities
8,079
17,478
TOTAL LIABILITIES
815,462
754,758
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized;
2,490,027 and 2,474,361 shares issued and outstanding as of
June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively
31,110
30,726
Retained Earnings
84,502
74,822
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
(2,123)
(2,367)
Total Shareholders' Equity attributable to Parent
113,489
103,181
Noncontrolling Interest
1,581
1,566
TOTAL EQUITY
115,070
104,747
TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY
$ 930,532
$ 859,505
-
-
Book value per share
$45.58
$41.70
Oxford Bank Corporation
Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
Quarter to Date
Year to Date
June 30
June 30
2026
2025
2026
2025
INTEREST INCOME:
Loans and Leases, including fees
13,638
12,010
26,072
23,280
Investment securities:
Taxable
953
779
1,876
1,496
Tax-exempt
14
12
28
25
Interest bearing balances at banks
149
345
1,199
796
Total Interest Income
14,754
13,146
29,175
25,597
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Interest on deposits
2,579
2,337
5,685
4,592
Interest on borrowed funds
541
194
678
333
Total Interest Expense
3,120
2,531
6,363
4,925
Net Interest Income
11,634
10,615
22,812
20,672
Provision for credit losses
235
1,369
1,240
997
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
11,399
9,246
21,572
19,675
NON-INTEREST INCOME:
Service charges - deposits
380
153
712
300
ATM fee income
178
179
334
333
Gain on sale of loans
69
313
114
361
Business banking income
351
541
710
1,026
Commercial finance fee income
290
210
616
639
Operating lease revenue
223
169
465
337
Income on bank owned life insurance
99
94
196
186
Gain on disposal of fixed assets
-
255
-
255
Other
289
335
462
581
Total Noninterest Income
1,879
2,249
3,609
4,018
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits
5,402
4,620
10,896
9,328
Occupancy and equipment
808
629
1,554
1,429
Data Processing and Software
1,361
1,010
2,584
2,042
Legal and other professional fees
329
373
648
807
Other loan expense
609
425
940
595
Loss on sale of OREO
-
-
33
-
Writedown on OREO
-
-
-
-
Other
1,310
605
2,496
1,761
Total Noninterest Expense
9,819
7,662
19,151
15,962
Income Before Income Taxes
3,459
3,833
6,030
7,731
Income tax expense
615
733
1,197
1,468
Net Income Before Noncontrolling Interest
2,844
3,100
4,833
6,263
Net income attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
135
318
595
657
Net Income attributable to Parent
$ 2,709
$ 2,782
$ 4,238
$ 5,606
Earnings per Weighted Average Share - Basic
$ 1.09
$ 1.13
$ 1.71
$ 2.27
Oxford Bank Corporation
Consolidated Financial Summary and Selected Ratios (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
Year to Date
June 30
Change
2026
2025
Amount
Percentage
Income Statement
Interest income
$ 29,175
$ 25,597
$ 3,578
14.0 %
Interest expense
6,363
4,925
1,438
29.2 %
Net interest income
22,812
20,672
2,140
10.4 %
Provision for loan loss
1,240
997
243
24.4 %
Noninterest income
3,609
4,018
(409)
(10.2 %)
Noninterest expense
19,151
15,962
3,189
20.0 %
Income before income taxes
6,030
7,731
(1,701)
(22.0 %)
Income tax expense
1,197
1,468
(271)
(18.5 %)
Net income attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
595
657
(62)
-9.4 %
Net Income
$ 4,238
$ 5,606
$ (1,368)
-24.4 %
Balance Sheet Data
Total assets
930,532
859,505
71,027
8.3 %
Earning assets
844,504
753,881
90,623
12.0 %
Total loans
722,911
635,007
87,904
13.8 %
Allowance for credit losses
9,657
7,293
2,364
32.4 %
Total deposits
769,832
721,355
48,477
6.7 %
Other borrowings
37,551
15,925
21,626
135.8 %
Liability for unfunded commitments
321
534
(213)
(39.9 %)
Total equity
115,070
104,747
10,323
9.9 %
Asset Quality
Other real estate owned, net
7,282
7,267
15
0.2 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
(208)
2,082
(2,290)
(110.0 %)
Non-accrual loans
16,323
10,568
5,755
54.5 %
Nonperforming assets
23,605
17,835
5,770
32.4 %
Non-accrual loans / total loans
2.26 %
1.66 %
0.59 %
35.7 %
Allowance for loan credit loss / total loans
1.34 %
1.15 %
0.19 %
16.3 %
Allowance for loan credit loss / non-accrual loans
59.16 %
69.01 %
(9.85 %)
(14.3 %)
Performance Measurements
Bank net interest margin (TE)
4.97 %
5.22 %
(0.25 %)
(4.8 %)
Return on average assets (annualized)
0.89 %
1.35 %
(0.45 %)
(33.6 %)
Return on average equity (annualized)
7.57 %
11.20 %
(3.63 %)
(32.4 %)
Equity / Assets
12.37 %
12.19 %
0.18 %
1.5 %
Loans / Deposits
93.9 %
88.0 %
5.9 %
6.7 %
Book value per share
$45.58
$41.70
$ 3.88
9.3 %
Earnings per weighted average share - basic
$ 1.71
$ 2.27
$ (0.56)
(24.8 %)
Weighted average shares outstanding
2,478,471
2,466,607
11,864
0.5 %
SOURCE Oxford Bank Corporation