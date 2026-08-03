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ACCESS Newswire
03.08.2026 18:02 Uhr
127 Leser
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Gladstone Alternative Income Fund Announces Monthly Cash Distribution for August 2026

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / August 3, 2026 / Gladstone Alternative Income Fund ("Gladstone Alternative" or the "Fund") announced today that its board of trustees declared monthly cash distributions to shareholders for the month of August. The August distribution amount is $0.001967 per calendar day for each issued and outstanding Class A share, Class C share, and Class I share for the period beginning August 1, 2026 and ending August 31, 2026 (for shareholders who own shares all 31 days in August, the distribution will total approximately $0.061 per share). Based on net asset values per share as of July 31, 2026, the August distribution amount represents an annualized distribution rate of 7.31% for Class A shares, 7.40% for Class C shares, and 7.28% for Class I shares. The distributions will be paid on August 31, 2026 for Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") participants and September 1, 2026 for non-DRIP participants.

About Gladstone Alternative Income Fund

Gladstone Alternative Income Fund is a non-diversified, unlisted, closed-end management investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and is operating as an interval fund. The Fund seeks to achieve and grow current income by investing primarily in directly originated loans to lower and middle market private businesses in the United States, broadly syndicated loans and commercial real estate loans.

Investors are advised to carefully consider the investment objectives, risks and charges, and expenses of Gladstone Alternative Income Fund before investing. The prospectus, dated July 24, 2026, which has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and as supplemented from time to time, contains this and other information about the Fund and should be read carefully before investing. You may get these documents for free by visiting the Fund's website at www.gladstoneintervalfund.com or by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. To obtain a copy of the prospectus, you may also contact Gladstone Securities, LLC, the dealer manager and distributor for this offering, which will arrange to send you the prospectus if you request it by calling toll-free at (833) 849-5993.

For further information, please visit our website at www.gladstoneintervalfund.com.

SOURCE: Gladstone Alternative Income Fund



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/gladstone-alternative-income-fund-announces-monthly-cash-distribution-for-august-2026-1200492

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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