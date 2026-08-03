Magnus Financial Group LLC: Financial Advisor Magazine Recognizes Magnus Financial Group in Its 2026 RIA Survey and Ranking

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 3, 2026 / Magnus Financial Group LLC, a registered investment advisory (RIA) firm based in New York City, has gained further recognition within the financial services industry by earning a place on Financial Advisor Magazine's 2026 RIA Survey & Ranking for the sixth time.

Financial Advisor Magazine's 20th annual RIA ranking recognizes leading independent registered investment advisory firms based on assets under management.

"We are honored to once again be recognized by Financial Advisor Magazine in its ranking of top RIAs," said Michael Schwartz, CFP , AEP , ChFC , CEO of Magnus Financial Group. "This recognition reflects the dedication of our entire team and reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional service while helping our clients pursue their long-term financial goals."

To be eligible for Financial Advisor Magazine's annual RIA ranking, firms must be independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) that file their own Form ADV with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), provide financial planning and related services to individual clients, and have more than $500 million in assets under management (AUM) as of December 31, 2025.

The full listing is available for viewing at: FA Magazine 2026 RIA Survey & Ranking

About Magnus Financial Group:

Magnus Financial Group LLC is an SEC-registered, independent investment advisory firm located in New York City. Magnus provides customized wealth management and financial planning services for clients in all phases of their lives. As an independent RIA, Magnus provides high-quality service with a personalized client approach. Magnus was founded in 2017 and consists of a team of wealth advisors and personnel that support a variety of departments, including investment and insurance operations, research and trading, and compliance.

For more information on Magnus Financial Group and our services, visit our website at https://magnusfinancial.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Rachita Sharma of Blue Ocean Global Technology at 623-283-6176

SOURCE: Magnus Financial Group LLC

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