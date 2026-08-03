Desert Oasis Healthcare Immediate Care Yucca Valley Moving to Expanded, State-of-the-Art Location

New, larger clinic enhances seven-day access to immediate care, diagnostics and coordinated healthcare services for Morongo Basin patients

YUCCA VALLEY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 3, 2026 / Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) is expanding access to convenient, high-quality healthcare in the Morongo Basin with the relocation of its Yucca Valley Immediate Care clinic to a larger, state-of-the-art space beginning August 3, 2026. The expansion reflects DOHC's continued commitment to investing in healthcare access for Yucca Valley and the greater Morongo Basin, bringing together immediate care, diagnostics, specialty services and wellness resources to better serve the community.

The expanded location is designed to make it easier for patients to receive timely care when they need it, with Immediate Care available seven days a week, including holidays, with no appointment necessary. For non-emergency medical needs, DOHC Immediate Care offers convenient access with potentially shorter wait times and seamless connections to follow-up or specialty care.

"Our patients will find the same trusted providers, nurses and compassionate care they've come to know, now in a larger, state-of-the-art space designed to serve them even better. We're excited to expand what we can offer while continuing to provide the personalized care our community deserves," said Christine Torres BSN, RN, Director of Immediate care.

The new Immediate Care will be located at 57725 29 Palms Highway in Yucca Valley, and it will offer a range of services to help patients receive evaluation, testing and treatment quickly, including cardiac monitoring, same-day laboratory services, IV hydration and medications, and on-site nursing care. A major benefit of the expanded location is its proximity to additional healthcare resources. Desert Advanced Imaging (DAI) will be located within the same center, providing DOHC members convenient access to diagnostic imaging services including X-ray, CT, MRI and ultrasound. Patients can also benefit from coordinated access to additional DOHC services in Yucca Valley, including the Cardiology Clinic, Wellness Clinic, and Wound Care and Infusion Clinic, creating a more connected healthcare experience and helping patients access multiple services within one convenient area.

About Desert Oasis Healthcare

Founded in 1981, Desert Oasis Healthcare has served communities throughout the desert region for 45 years. Today, DOHC provides comprehensive healthcare services to more than 60,000 members and patients through a network of primary care providers, specialists, immediate care, home health, palliative care, clinical research, wellness programs and other coordinated services.

Media Contact:

Rob Banchich

Desert Oasis Healthcare

Director of Marketing

Rob.Banchich@dohc.com

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SOURCE: Desert Oasis Healthcare

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/desert-oasis-healthcare-immediate-care-yucca-valley-moving-to-expande-1200524