BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 03
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)
Portfolio Holdings
A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc as at 30 June 2026 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:
https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/brlait-portfolio-disclosure.pdf
Lucy Dina
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 5324
3 August 2026
END
© 2026 PR Newswire